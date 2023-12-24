The Merksworth Park boss took time to speak to the Herald to discuss his side’s season so far as we head into the new year.

Thistle are bang in the middle of the Third Division table, five points above the relegation zone but only six off the promotion places.

And with games in hand on every side in the league, it is up that Wilson is looking rather than down.

But he knows challenges are on the way in terms of Thistle playing catch-up on the sides around them.

He commented: “Being the Dalry manager you know the season is going to be stop start due to the challenges we face at Merksworth.

“This isn’t a new issue and has been there for years. However, as a consequence we find when the wet weather arrives we have a huge challenge getting games on – so I would say stop-start is a good way to describe us this season.

“We have only played 11 of our 30 games, so we need to get games on, and then we will see where we are for the run in.”

Wilson is targeting consistency in one of the tightest leagues in Scotland – as well as tightening up defensively, with a recent 4-4 draw at home to Lesmahagow proving particularly frustrating.

“There is no games in our league that are easy,” he continued.

“Every team is capable of taking points off each other and I think whoever can put a run of form together for a sustained period will get to the promotion places.

“Prior to the Lesmahagow game we had been defending well and if we can get back to that then that can be the foundation for us to get on a run.

“We have proved we can score against anyone so keeping the back door shut is the main strategy going forward.”

The Dalry boss also had plenty of praise for his players – many of whom are in their first season with the club.

He continued: “We made a lot of signings in the summer and we are delighted with how these guys have fitted in to what we are doing on and off the pitch.

“We also brought in Paul O’Donnell four weeks ago but he only got his debut on December 16 after games being off, and he will add even more quality and experience to the group.

“We will always look to add if we feel someone will enhance what we have but I am happy with the group we have at the moment.”

As far as high points of the season so far are concerned, there’s one obvious stand-out – the shoot-out win over Pollok at Newlandsfield in the Scottish Junior Cup – though Wilson concedes it may not have had the effect the club had hoped for.

“”The whole Pollok experience was fabulous for everyone in the group,” he said, “but I also feel it maybe meant we took our eye of the ball in the league a bit with the publicity and then going up to Dundee in the following round.

“In terms of the result, having watched Pollok I knew we had a chance as we identified some weaknesses.

“But you still need the players to carry out the game plan, which they did brilliantly. As I say, a great experience, but not a surprise.

“I would like to think we have a lot more to come. We are sure this group can kick on in the new year and produce many more big performances.”

Wilson admitted that the result at Dundee Downfield in the next round of the Junior Cup was one of the biggest disappointments of the season so far.

“Losing away at Greenock – where we were bullied – and I think Lesmahagow at home, where we scored four and didn’t win, has to be disappointing, but for me the game up at Downfield was a major disappointment.

“We had a fantastic support from Dalry up there for the day, and it was a pity we just couldn’t reward them with a performance to match.

“Hopefully we can put a promotion challenge together and repay them that way.

“I certainly feel we can mount a challenge but we need to get games on to build up some consistency in our performance and as the players have shown we can perform at a higher level.”