Poonch: Bhai Surender Singh, Head Granthi, Sahab Mahant Saab Ji Gurudwara, claimed that there was damage to gurdwaras, mosques, and temples after firing from the Pakistan side. Speaking to ANI, Bhai Surender Singh said, “It wasn’t done by the Indian Army; it was actually firing from Pakistan. There was damage to gurdwaras, mosques, and temples, and we also had casualties. A teacher who was teaching children was killed. Pakistan fired on our city, on people’s homes, and even our gurdwaras were hit.”

“The truth always wins, and we must speak it. Despite all the damage and attacks on gurdwaras and temples, Pakistan is shamelessly blaming the Indian Army. But the truth is that Pakistan is behind this,” he added.

Terming the incident “unfortunate”, Balbir Singh, General Secretary of the Gurdwara Committee near the District Hospital in Poonch, stated that he was present at the gurdwara when the cashier of the gurdwara was killed in Pakistan’s firing.

“It is very unfortunate. The army of Pakistan could not stoop any lower. I was present in the gurdwara myself when the cashier of the gurdwara was martyred. He was reciting from the holy scriptures during the Sehaj Path, and just 2-5 minutes after talking to me, a bomb from Pakistan landed on the gurdwara boundary wall, and he was martyred near his house. I want to say this with deep sadness that they are projecting this to the whole world through false propaganda,” Singh said.

“Not just one, but three gurdwaras were hit. Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha Poonch, which is a very large gurdwara in Poonch, was hit, as well as Gurdwara Krishna Ghati in the village of Poonnch, and another gurdwara in Jammu and Kashmir which is a very sacred place for Sikhs, the site of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, known as Dera Nangali Sahib, that too was affected. It’s a deeply revered place visited by devotees from around the world,” he added.”It is shameful that the PakistArmy, already infamous worldwide, is now lying to blame the Indian Army. The whole world has seen the truth–that the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy have given a fitting reply to Pakistan,” he further asserted.India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on the stoppage of firing and military action, and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes “very serious note of these violations”.

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Misri said India’s Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very very serious note of these violations,” Misri said.

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control,” he added.

“Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time,” he said.

“Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours,” he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted in a post on X that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.