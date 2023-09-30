Dame Dash has shared his thoughts on Irv Gotti’s recent comments about his contributions to Roc-A-Fella Records.

During an interview on The CEO Show published on Saturday (September 30), the mogul addressed Gotti’s claim that JAY–Z was the one steering their label’s success during its peak.

“Irv is my brother, so sometimes I worry about his mental health,” Dash said in response. “What I see him doing is celebrating, taking his artists’ masters and selling them and saying, ‘Y’know, this is how I make my money,’ and that’s the furthest thing that I would ever do with any one of my artists.

“My thing is to keep a creative as economically empowered as possible ’cause you know what you get when you get a rich creative? You get a Kanye [West], you get a JAY-Z. So my artists generally end up being billionaires.”

Check Dame’s comments at the 21:29 mark below:

Last month, Gotti said that that Dash played nothing more than a minor role in Roc-A-Fella’s success during the imprint’s heyday.

For the second time this year, the Murder Inc. founder appeared on Drink Champs and delivered another explosive interview, at one point sharing his thoughts on the dissolution of Hov and Dame’s once-dominant record label.

related news JAY-Z’s Apology To Nas Made Roc-A-Fella ‘Look Crazy,’ Says Dame Dash September 11, 2023

N.O.R.E. started by asking Gotti if he was aware of the rumors that Dame Dash had been “removed” from JAY-Z’s The Book of HOV library exhibit, to which he replied: “I don’t know, I ain’t see it … Probably. I don’t think Jay likes Dame.”

“Jay didn’t need nobody,” Irv said. “[Dame] started Roc-A-Fella with Jay and Biggs [Kareem Burke], so he should get credited. [But] I’m saying the making of the records — I don’t know what you want me to say. Jay didn’t need nobody.”

He continued: “Jay was picking the beats, Jay was rapping over the beats, Jay was making things — it was all Hov! Dame was along for the ride. It was a great ride.”