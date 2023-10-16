Dame Dash has said he’s ready to have a sit-down with JAY-Z to discuss their falling out — but not before his conditions are met.

Dash recently sat down with Vibe Editor-in-Chief Datwon Thomas on The CEO Show. During the nearly hour-long conversation, Dash talked about his former Roc-a-fella partner [the record label, formed by Dash, JAY, and Kareem “Biggs” Burke, was dissolved acrimoniously in the mid-aughts]. He said that he’d be willing to “have a conversation” with JAY-Z to talk about their differences, but only if certain things happen.

Dash said he’ll speak with JAY if the rap superstar agrees to “talk about the people that didn’t make the money, and try to help.”

Those people, while not named explicitly, seem–given the context of the conversation–to be former Roc-a-fella artists.

Dash also claimed that JAY has distasteful people around him.

“There’s things — and I don’t want to get into it — that morally I can’t be a part of,” Dash explained. “But if [JAY] could just shed all the things that I don’t like morally, and all the people who have done things and are doing things that morally I can’t fuck with, [then] we could fuck with just family.”

Dash has used this language about morals to take digs at JAY for years now. In 2019 he posted a backhanded apology to JAY on Instagram, saying, “Just because you don’t have the same morals or principles, it’s cool. I’m not angry no more.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dame recalls the last time he saw Hov in person. It was, he recalls, at a concert in Los Angeles.

“My daughter Ava wanted to go to his concert,” Dash remembered. “So I had somebody call him and he got me tickets.

“He treated me like a gentleman, and we talked,” Dash continued. “I got it on tape.”

You can view the entire CEO Show interview here. In addition to the JAY conversation, it also delves into Dash’s time working with Kanye West, and his experiences with moguls Jimmy Iovine and L.A. Reid.