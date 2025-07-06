Minister of Public Business Sector Mohamed Shimi asserted that Damietta governorate represents an important model of integration between Egypt’s industrial and tourism development plans.

He highlighted the ministry’s keenness on strengthening the role of its affiliated companies in the governorate, given its strategic location and significant industrial and human potential.

His remarks came during a meeting with Damietta Governor Ayman al-Shehaby held at the governorate’s headquarters on Saturday 5/7/2025.

The meeting aimed at exploring ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the ministry and the governorate on several key developmental files.

Minister Shimi also conducted an inspection tour of several industrial facilities and hotel properties affiliated with companies under the ministry.

“The meeting discussed several important topics, including the development of the textile industry, the revitalization of hotel assets and boosting domestic tourism,” he said.

Shimi noted that there is ongoing coordination between the ministry and the governorate to ensure the efficient and timely execution of development projects.

For his part, Shehaby welcomed the minister’s visit and asserted the governorate’s full support for the projects implemented by the Ministry of Public Business Sector.