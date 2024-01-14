Meet the cast: Greg Rutherford

Long jump star Greg Rutherford – who won gold in 2020 – is hoping to impress his three children with his Dancing On Ice appearance.

Ahead of his debut on the series the athlete excitedly told fans he was aiming to perform a trick that’s “never been done before” on the show.

Greg said: “My kids love dancing around so hopefully they are going to enjoy watching me dance with blades on my feet!

“I think this is going to be a really different experience but one that will be quite exciting.”