Meet the cast: Greg Rutherford
Long jump star Greg Rutherford – who won gold in 2020 – is hoping to impress his three children with his Dancing On Ice appearance.
Ahead of his debut on the series the athlete excitedly told fans he was aiming to perform a trick that’s “never been done before” on the show.
Greg said: “My kids love dancing around so hopefully they are going to enjoy watching me dance with blades on my feet!
“I think this is going to be a really different experience but one that will be quite exciting.”
Meet the cast: Lou Sanders
Comedian and writer Lou Sanders was the eighth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the 2024 series of Dancing on Ice.
She has said the competition is her “dream thing to do”.
Revealing the news of her spot on the cast to Nihal Arthanayake on Radio Five Live, Lou said: “I’m nervous about cracking my head open, or just bashing the old head.
“I can’t afford to lose any more brain cells.
She added: “I’m also worried about my partner picking me up, he’s going to have to be very strong and very brave.”
Lou is best known for appearing on shows including Mock The Week and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.
Meet the cast: Ricky Norwood
Norwood was axed from EastEnders in 2015 after a controversial video of him was leaked online.
But now, after spiralling into depression and disappearing from the industry, Ricky is making a return to TV on Dancing On Ice.
Ahead of his debut on the skating rink, he said: “I’m apprehensive about the lifts, especially the headbanger.
“I’ve got to trust in the process, trust in the training, trust in the trainers.”
Ricky played Arthur “Fatboy” Chubb on EastEnders but was dramatically killed off in a car crash in 2015.