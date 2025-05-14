Africa Travels Investment, backed by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has acquired Kenya’s oldest tourism company, Pollman’s Tours and Safaris, in a move set to energize the country’s tourism sector. The acquisition was approved by Kenya’s Competition Authority, which stated that the deal raised no red flags regarding market competition. The agency also assured industry players that the move will not lead to job losses, as the sector is highly regulated. The acquisition was initiated by Alterra Capital Partners—a private equity fund co-owned by Dangote and US billionaire David Rubenstein—which is also eyeing Java House, Kenya’s top coffee chain. The move highlights growing foreign interest in Kenya’s fast-rising economy, which the African Development Bank projects will keep expanding in 2025, thanks to digital transformation, falling inflation, and supportive monetary policy.

