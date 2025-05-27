Aliko Dangote is making a bold move to transform Nigeria’s rice sector with a multi-billion naira investment in a cutting-edge rice mill in Niger State. Unveiled at a trade fair, the 30-hectare facility will process 32 metric tons of rice per hour and house 32 massive silos, backed by a 5.8-megawatt power plant for nonstop operations. The project, part of the state government’s Niger Food Initiative, will empower local farmers through an out-grower scheme that will see it take 100% of locally grown rice, and vital inputs like fertilizers and seedlings. With thousands of jobs expected and a boost to food security, the initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s push for commercial agriculture and promises to strengthen the country’s agricultural value chain.

Business Insider Africa