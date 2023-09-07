Daniel Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth

It has now emerged that “strapping” was found underneath a delivery vehicle which Daniel Khalife may have clung onto as he escaped Wandsworth prison.

A major manhunt is underway for the former soldier accused of terrorism who is believed to have escaped from a prison kitchen by clinging to a delivery van.

Khalife, a “known flight risk”, went missing in his cook’s uniform from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, prompting extra security checks at major transport hubs.

Detailing what he knew to MPs, justice secretary Alex Chalk said two urgent reviews would also take place regarding the categorisation and placement of all HMP Wandsworth prisoners and all those in custody charged with terrorism offences.

Conservative MP Mark Fletcher asked whether the justice secretary was considering if Khalife had assistance with his escape, to which Mr Chalked replied: “All lines of inquiry being considered.”

Professor Ian Acheson, former head of security at Wandsworth Prison, said the escape was “at best” a “catastrophic system failure”.

Khalife has connections to Kingston and police believe he is “most likely” in London, although he may have travelled further afield.