Daniel Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth
It has now emerged that “strapping” was found underneath a delivery vehicle which Daniel Khalife may have clung onto as he escaped Wandsworth prison.
A major manhunt is underway for the former soldier accused of terrorism who is believed to have escaped from a prison kitchen by clinging to a delivery van.
Khalife, a “known flight risk”, went missing in his cook’s uniform from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, prompting extra security checks at major transport hubs.
Detailing what he knew to MPs, justice secretary Alex Chalk said two urgent reviews would also take place regarding the categorisation and placement of all HMP Wandsworth prisoners and all those in custody charged with terrorism offences.
Conservative MP Mark Fletcher asked whether the justice secretary was considering if Khalife had assistance with his escape, to which Mr Chalked replied: “All lines of inquiry being considered.”
Professor Ian Acheson, former head of security at Wandsworth Prison, said the escape was “at best” a “catastrophic system failure”.
Khalife has connections to Kingston and police believe he is “most likely” in London, although he may have travelled further afield.
Labour MP: Why was Daniel Khalife trusted to work in the kitchen?
Mr Fletcher said: “The presence of strapping on the underside of the vehicle would seem to indicate that there may have been some planning involved in this.
“In regards to protocols and staffing arrangements, are there any implications that he may have had some assistance in this particular escape?”
Justice secretary Alex Chalk said the idea had also occurred to him and colleagues and officials.
“All lines of inquiry being considered,” Mr Chalk said.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain7 September 2023 12:18
Urgent reviews announced after ‘strapping’ found underneath delivery van
Justice secretary Alex Chalk told MPs that two urgent reviews would also take place regarding the categorisation and placement of all HMP Wandsworth prisoners and all those in custody charged with terrorism offences.
Mr Chalk said that “strapping” was found underneath a delivery vehicle which he added may indicate Khalife held on to the underside of it in order to escape.
There are fears the fugitive – who has been missing since 8am on Wednesday – might try to flee the country.
Detailing what he knew of Khalife’s escape, Mr Chalk told MPs: “At approximately 7.30 yesterday morning, a vehicle which had made a delivery to the prison’s kitchen left HMP Wandsworth.
“Shortly afterwards, local contingency plans for an unaccounted prisoner were activated and in line with standard procedure the police were informed.
“The prison was put into a state of lockdown while staff attempted to determine Daniel Khalife’s whereabouts.
“The vehicle was stopped and searched by police after the alert was raised.
“Strapping was found underneath the vehicle which appeared to indicate Daniel Khalife may have held onto the underside of it in order to escape.”
Mr Chalk ended his statement by saying: “Daniel Khalife will be found and will be made to face justice.”
Maryam Zakir-Hussain7 September 2023 12:17
Starmer says there is ‘a lot to look at’ after prisoner escaped Wandsworth
Sir Keir Starmer told broadcasters said that there was a “lot to look at” regarding how a prisoner could escape in this way.
“I think we need to have an independent insight into what went wrong. I think everybody will want to know why some of the reports of failings in Wandsworth were not acted upon more quickly. I think we may well find, as we have found in other sectors, there is a pattern of behaviour that isn’t just confined to Wandsworth.
He said that the “chopping and changing” of secretaries of state had produced “instability and inconsistency”.
“Decisions that should be made are not made in the way they should.
“There is a lot to look at here.”
Maryam Zakir-Hussain7 September 2023 12:14
Khalife was never in Belmarsh prison, justice secretary confirms
Daniel Khalife was never in Belmarsh prison, Alex Chalk has confirmed in response to a question from shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood.
Ms Mahmood, who was handed the justice brief in this week’s Labour reshuffle, said: “Why was a suspected terror offender held at a Category B jail whilst on remand despite many other suspected and indeed convicted terrorists being held in the high security estate?
“Why was Daniel Khalife moved from Belmarsh to Wandsworth?”
Mr Chalk said the question was “factually incorrect”.
“He was never in Belmarsh,” Mr Chalk said.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain7 September 2023 12:08
All we know about HMP Wandsworth as terror suspect Daniel Khalife escapes ‘by clinging to food delivery van’
Daniel Abed Khalife, a 21-year-old soldier with the Royal Corps of Signals was being held on remand at the Category B prison after he was accused of planting fake bombs at a military base in the West Midlands, and other charges relating to the Official Secrets Act.
Security was tightened at airports and other international departure points on Wednesday, after Khalife – who worked in the prison’s kitchen – outwitted the guards as he fled the south London jail in his cook’s uniform at 7.50am.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain7 September 2023 11:53
Map shows key locations in search for prison escapee Khalife
As the manhunt for Daniel Abed Khalife continues, this map shows the key areas in the search for the 21-year-old terror suspect.
Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning just before 8am. It has now been over 24 hours since his shocking break-out.
Police said Khalife has “links” to the Kingston-upon-Thames area, but the search has expanded across the whole country.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain7 September 2023 11:26
Sunak insists prison escapes are ‘extremely rare’ as manhunt continues
Rishi Sunak insisted prison escapes are “extremely rare” as a manhunt continues for terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife as he rejected calls for an internal inquiry.
Asked by broadcasters on a visit to the University of Warwick why such a suspect was not being held in a Category A prison, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “First thing I want to say is thankfully these incidences are extremely rare.
“I can’t give too many details because there’s an ongoing police operation, I hope people will understand that, but I want to reassure people that public safety is of course, our paramount responsibility.
“The Justice Secretary has initiated already an internal inquiry into the specific circumstances around this particular individual and this case but the most important thing now is for anyone if they have any information at all that they think is relevant to please contact the police.”
Asked whether there will be an independent inquiry launched as demanded by Labour, Mr Sunak said the “Justice Secretary has already initiated an internal inquiry into what the circumstances are surrounding this particular incident”.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain7 September 2023 11:08
Manhunt adds to UK travel chaos
Because the UK has no formal border processing of outbound travellers, any additional checks add to the usual time taken to get through airport and port formalities.
One airline insider told The Independent: “It would be interesting to know how many passengers missed flights due to the search for the most wanted bloke in Britain. Caused utter havoc at several airports.”
Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, is telling passengers: “Heathrow is operating as normal. However, due to additional security checks being carried out, waiting times for departing passengers may be longer than usual.”
The Port of Dover tweeted: “Due to a police matter, there are currently enhanced checks on outbound traffic at the Port of Dover and other portals within the UK.”
Maryam Zakir-Hussain7 September 2023 10:53
Wandsworth prison warned over ‘serious security breach’ last year after inmate escape in 2019
Serious security concerns at the prison where a terror suspect escaped by clinging to a food delivery van were flagged last year after another inmate fled the jail in 2019.
A nationwide manhunt is underway after former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who escaped HMP Wandsworth while wearing a chef’s uniform.
Khalife was being held on remand after he was accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and airports and ports have since been put on high alert over fears he will try to leave the country.
Concerns around security at the category B prison there were flagged last year following the escape of a prisoner five years ago.
Our crime correspondent Amy-ClareMartin reports:
Maryam Zakir-Hussain7 September 2023 10:26
Who is Daniel Abed Khalife? Royal Signals soldier accused of planting fake bombs
A soldier turned terror suspect, Daniel Abed Khalife is now the subject of a nationwide manhunt after outwitting the guards at a London prison.
With airports and ports installing additional security measures and holidaymakers reporting delays at border control, his escape has posed serious questions about the suitability of his incarceration at a Category B prison.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain7 September 2023 10:21