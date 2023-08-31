Although the relationship between an Aes Sedai and her Warder is not necessarily romantic, Henney likens it to a type of marriage. “They’re like a married couple; they’ve been on this journey for many, many years, searching for the Dragon Reborn,” he explains. “When you watch the show you think a lot of their life must be cool fights and amazing scenes, but I always think about the mundane stuff that must happen on the road: packing saddle bags, arguments over the last bit of rabbit or whatever they’re eating out there.”

Henney finds it helpful in that sense to compare the magical bond to relationships he’s had. “Because [The Wheel of Time] is such a heightened world, I always try and relate it to my own life, so I just treat it like a marriage without the other stuff — some of the fun stuff,” he says. “So in season 2 when they have these moments of frustration and separation and confusion, I just treat it as if it was how I would react in my real life when someone that you love very much is really altered and you’re trying to understand it.”

Although Henney’s personal experiences inform how he plays the character, Lan has a lot to teach the actor as well. “I’m trying very much to be more like Lan,” says Henney. “Sometimes characters teach you things, and there’s a lot to learn from Lan. I mean it’s a pretty high pedestal to try to get yourself to because he’s pretty perfect in my mind — he’s flawed but perfect! I will speak before I think sometimes; I will feel uncomfortable in silence at times. We’re human, right? But Lan doesn’t care about that.”

In a way, Henney’s own internal struggles extend beyond lessons he learned from Lan, including having to spend time away from family for The Wheel of Time’s demanding schedule filming in Prague. “It’s a lot of time away from family; it’s a lot of travel, but it’s all worth it, especially when it comes around like this and the show’s about to come out and the excitement builds,” says Henney. “I’m just really honored and happy that I got a chance to take part in a show like this. Every day is great for me! The sets, the cast, the costumes, the swords, the horses… I never thought that I’d have the chance to do a show like this.”

Fans of The Wheel of Time will get a front row seat to Lan’s new circumstances when Prime Video releases the first three episodes of season 2 on September 1, 2023.