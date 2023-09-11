





Daniel Jones and the Giants got off to a putrid start to the 2023 season, surrendering a slew of turnovers during the first half against the rival Cowboys.

Things seemed to go downhill after Daniel Jones fumbled a snap on the team’s opening drive, which, despite being recovered by New York, was followed by a blocked field goal which Dallas returned for a touchdown.

Jones proceeded to throw a pick-six on a pass to Saquon Barkley on the following possession, and was picked off yet again early into the second quarter.

The Cowboys jumped out to an early 26-0 lead, capitalizing on the turnovers from the Giants. After Jones threw just five interceptions in all of ‘22, he logged two before halftime of New York’s ‘23 season opener.

Naturally, with the game taking place in primetime, NFL fans on social media had plenty to say about Jones and the Giants’ disastrous first half of the year.

2021 Daniel Jones has entered the chat — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 11, 2023

THEY PAID DANIEL JONES $40M A YEAR 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Master (@MasterTes) September 11, 2023

Daniel Jones with more completions to the Cowboys than the Giants, down 26-0 pic.twitter.com/EjEIThzJ8s — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) September 11, 2023

We're 20 mins in and Daniel Jones has 19 fewer net passing yards than he rolled into the building with. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 11, 2023

Ehhh Daniel Jones… what are you doing? — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 11, 2023

Glad the Giants paid Daniel Jones all of this money. He’s making a real difference. — Sam Morril (@sammorril) September 11, 2023

We've watched A LOT of bad Giants football over the past few years, but this may be the worst I've seen. With all the talent on this roster, we are getting WOOPED at home to open the season. How is this even happening? — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 11, 2023







