Escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife arrested in west London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails

Daniel Abed Khalife will be produced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today after the terror suspect was charged following his alleged escape from Wandsworth Prison.

He was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

His detention brought a dramatic end to a 75-hour nationwide land and air manhunt after Khalife went missing from the prison on Wednesday. He is currently in police custody.

Prior to his alleged escape, Khalife was on remand at HMP Wandsworth after being charged with terror offences in January.

His alleged escape from the prison has highlighted inadequacies in the condition of the facility, with the chief inspector of prisons calling for it to be shut down.

Around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have now been moved out of the Category B jail, the justice secretary said yesterday.

It comes amid reports that a 24-year-old inmate was stabbed at the prison. The Metropolitan Police said the inmate was being treated for a non life-threatening stab wound and that no arrests have been made.