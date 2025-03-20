The amendments would put a firewall around Alberta’s energy sector by declaring oil and gas production sites and facilities housing emissions data as essential infrastructure

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired a shot across the bow of new Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, vowing to beef up a provincial law shielding oil and gas production from federal meddling.

Smith said at a press conference that new amendments to Alberta’s Critical Infrastructure Defence Act would put a firewall around Alberta’s energy sector by declaring oil and gas production sites and facilities housing emissions data and records as essential infrastructure.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Sign in without password New , a new way to login

Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience.

THIS ARTICLE IS FREE TO READ REGISTER TO UNLOCK.

Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience.

Article content

The premier said the amendments were necessary to safeguard the province’s energy security and economic interests from outside interference.

“And that includes interference from Ottawa,” Smith added, removing any lingering ambiguity about who the new provisions were aimed at.

In November, Smith announced that she would make greenhouse gas emissions data the exclusive property of the provincial government. She claimed she was blindsided by the Liberal government’s oil and gas emissions cap, which she said was imposed on Alberta as part of a “deranged vendetta.”

Smith said on Wednesday that federal officials would be barred from provincial facilities, pointing to a 2022 incident in Saskatchewan where federal workers allegedly trespassed on private farmland to collect water samples.

“The Saskatchewan government did something quite similar in saying federal agents are not going to be allowed to just show up on people’s private land,” Smith told reporters.

Smith said she was proactively taking action to “clos(e) that door” on anything of the sort happening in Alberta.