-
Michael Phelps Gives Swim Lessons to Baltimore Ravens Players
06:44
-
Now Playing
Danielle Spencer, Child Star of ‘What’s Happening!!,’ Dies at 60
00:43
-
UP NEXT
Mexico Transfers 26 High-Ranking Cartel Figures to United States
00:23
-
Inside the Golf Cart Craze Taking Over Suburbs of the US
03:22
-
Great White Shark Spotted Swimming Near Popular Maine Beach
02:34
-
35 Union Pacific Train Cars With Harmful Materials Derail in Texas
00:28
-
Texas Target Parking Lot Shooting Victims: New Details Emerge
02:21
-
White House Reviews Smithsonian Exhibits to Align With Trump
00:56
-
National Guard Deployed to DC Amid Trump’s Push to Cut Crime
02:13
-
Severe Flash Flooding Spurs Water Rescues in Tennessee
03:50
-
The Internet’s Divided: Anniversary Fund, Tossing Out Toys, More
04:20
-
How to Find the Best Health and Home Insurance for You
05:13
-
Inside the Costs and Challenges of Making Clothes in the US
04:32
-
Why Grocery Store Chain Aldi Has a Cult-Like Following
03:17
-
Extreme Heat Brings Scorching Temperatures Across the US
03:23
-
Trump Talks ‘Land Swap’ Ahead of Meeting With Putin on Ukraine
02:10
-
Trump Extends China Tariffs Deadline by Another 90 Days
00:46
-
Trump Seizes Control of DC Police, Activates National Guard
03:08
-
Several People Arrested Following Burglary at Brad Pitt’s LA Home
00:25
-
400-Pound Bear in Massachusetts Town Puts Residents on Alert
00:26
-
Michael Phelps Gives Swim Lessons to Baltimore Ravens Players
06:44
-
Now Playing
Danielle Spencer, Child Star of ‘What’s Happening!!,’ Dies at 60
00:43
-
UP NEXT
Mexico Transfers 26 High-Ranking Cartel Figures to United States
00:23
-
Inside the Golf Cart Craze Taking Over Suburbs of the US
03:22
-
Great White Shark Spotted Swimming Near Popular Maine Beach
02:34
-
35 Union Pacific Train Cars With Harmful Materials Derail in Texas
00:28
-
Texas Target Parking Lot Shooting Victims: New Details Emerge
02:21
-
White House Reviews Smithsonian Exhibits to Align With Trump
00:56
-
National Guard Deployed to DC Amid Trump’s Push to Cut Crime
02:13
-
Severe Flash Flooding Spurs Water Rescues in Tennessee
03:50
-
The Internet’s Divided: Anniversary Fund, Tossing Out Toys, More
04:20
-
How to Find the Best Health and Home Insurance for You
05:13
-
Inside the Costs and Challenges of Making Clothes in the US
04:32
-
Why Grocery Store Chain Aldi Has a Cult-Like Following
03:17
-
Extreme Heat Brings Scorching Temperatures Across the US
03:23
-
Trump Talks ‘Land Swap’ Ahead of Meeting With Putin on Ukraine
02:10
-
Trump Extends China Tariffs Deadline by Another 90 Days
00:46
-
Trump Seizes Control of DC Police, Activates National Guard
03:08
-
Several People Arrested Following Burglary at Brad Pitt’s LA Home
00:25
-
400-Pound Bear in Massachusetts Town Puts Residents on Alert
00:26