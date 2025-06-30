LONDON — Ninth-seeded Daniil Medvedev is out of another Grand Slam in the first round after losing to 64th-ranked Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at Wimbledon on Monday.

The 6-foot-6 Russian, a semifinalist at the All England Club the last two years, had also exited the French Open in the first round. And that followed a second-round loss at the Australian Open.

The last time Medvedev lost consecutive Grand Slam first-round matches was in 2017 — at Melbourne Park in his major tournament debut, followed by Roland-Garros.

Medvedev lost in five sets to Cameron Norrie in Paris this year. In 2023, the Russian was seeded No. 2 at Roland-Garros and lost in the first round to Thiago Seyboth Wild, a qualifier who was ranked 172nd at the time.