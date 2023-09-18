Australian songstress Dannii Minogue branded Russell Brand a “vile predator” in an interview that has resurfaced amid the storm engulfing the British actor.

It was one of two confronting Australian links to Brand that emerged on Monday.

The other is a video of the British star grabbing 60 Minutes journalist Liz Hayes after a 2012 interview. It shows Brand pulling Hayes in for a hug and then putting his hands on her face and pulling her in for a kiss on the lips.

Monday’s revelations came as Brand faced accusations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse following a joint investigation by Britain’s Sunday Times, Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

The media reports cover multiple allegations of sexual assaults by four women between 2006-2013, when Brand worked for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 as well as starring in Hollywood films.

The actor has denied the allegations. In a video posted online hours before they became public, he said all of his relationships had been “consensual”, before accusing the media of a “co-ordinated attack”.

However, since the publication, footage of Brand from the time and comments made by other celebrities have resurfaced.

Among them is a 2006 article in which Minogue called out his behaviour in an interview with Britain’s Mirror newspaper. According to the article, Brand made lewd remarks about Minogue’s breasts, followed her down a corridor and “pestered” her for her phone number after she appeared on his TV show.

“He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator. I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure. He wouldn’t take no for an answer,” she said on Brand nearly 20 years ago.

“He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far.”

Minogue went on Brand’s show to discuss her music and she said he made comments she couldn’t bring herself to repeat.

She also highlighted that he dressed up as Osama bin Laden the day after the September 11 terror attacks.

The resurfaced comments sparked an online storm on Monday.

“I can’t believe that Dannii Minogue publicly said that Russell Brand was a predator all the way back in 2006 and nothing came of it until now,” one person wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

‘Am I in danger?’

The Hayes video shows the Nine journalist trying to offer her cheek to Brand as he attempts another kiss.

Hayes, now 67, spoke about the video in 2021.

“When Russell Brand decided he would like to kiss me, well, you size up the situation,” she said, according to news.com.au.

“You think, ‘Mmm-hmm. Am I in danger? What could go wrong?’”

Earlier, during the interview, Brand had reportedly told Hayes:

“I’m a tricky little swine. I’m a trickster. I’m a raven. I’m a playful coyote looking for mischief.”

Liz Hayes’ encounter with Russell Brand

The ‘real truth’ about Brand

It’s not just the rebooted comments and coverage that have highlighted Brand’s alleged pattern of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Singer Katy Perry was married to the British star from 2010 until 2012.

In 2011, he told her via text message that he was divorcing her, minutes before she was set to perform. In 2013, Perry told Vogue she hadn’t heard from him since that message.

She said that, initially in their relationship, Brand wanted “an equal”, but in the end he couldn’t handle her star power.

“He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting,” she said.

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”

Perry has never revealed what the “real truth” is. The recent revelations have led to comment that she was perhaps aware of Brand’s behaviour.

In 2017, Brand married British author Laura Gallacher. She is expecting their third child.

Conspiracy theorist defends Brand

Despite the recent allegations, Brand has received support from some famous faces.

Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist who promoted conspiracy theories surrounding the devastating Sandy Hook school shooting, claims Brand is a “sweetheart”.

In a video shot in an airport following the allegations, Jones said women “throw” themselves at Brand. He insinuated that the assault allegations have emerged because Brand has been active against “big pharma” and “globalists”.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan called the allegations “horrifying”, and praised the investigative reporting. But he took offence at the women being referred to as victims and survivors.

“The allegations against Russell Brand are horrifying, and the investigative reporting behind them exemplary,” Morgan tweeted.

“BUT he’s denied them and language being used on here – his accusers being labelled ‘victims’ or ‘survivors’ etc – infers guilt + criminality. He’s entitled to due process.”