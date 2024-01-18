Danny Brown has released a new visual from his latest album about growing up in a deteriorating metropolis — check it out below.

On Wednesday (January 17), the Detroit MC dropped a music video for ‘Y.B.P’ with Bruiser Wolf, which is an acronym for “Young, Black and Poor.” The partially animated piece from Quaranta features both artists looking back on their respective childhoods in the D, which was and still is notoriously infested with crime, drugs and unemployment.

“Only go to church when someone die/ Kids raisin’ kids, all tryna be grown/ Things never fix when we come from broken homes,” Brown spits, surrounded by the vices he was forced to navigate past as a child.

Wolf then hops in with his own take, rapping: “Detroit city, that’s where I live/ Feels like Poetic Justice, you get killed at the drive-in/ Who gon’ front you some work? Who gon’ front you some work?/ We was fresh from the dirt, put you on a t-shirt.”

Danny Brown dropped his sixth full-length body of work late last year to critical acclaim. During an interview with HipHopDX soon after its release, he talked about the changes in his lifestyle and choosing to pursue sobriety in the public eye.

“I’m kind of like an open book,” he said about announcing that he was checking into rehab just as his joint album with JPEGMAFIA dropped in early 2023. “It kind of helps me in some sense, too […] now, it’s like if I fuck up and relapse or something, I fail in front of the whole world, my whole fanbase.”

He added: “I don’t want to let them down, y’know, so they on this journey with me. And they give me a lot of encouragement, too, to keep it on the straight and narrow.

“I’ll get a message, they be like, ‘Man, you 117 days [sober]’ — I was getting messages like that where they counting the days […] shit like that keeps me motivated.”

This March, Brown will take his updated catalog on the road across North America, performing 24 shows in 34 days.