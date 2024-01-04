Danny Brown has weighed in on the trend of people asking rappers how much their outfit costs — and he isn’t a fan.

Sitting down with Complex for an episode of That’s Deep, the Detroit native said he believes the “fit check” trend “sucks” due to its harmful influence on kids.

“I think it really sucks because it really messes up with the kids, you know?” he said.

“There’s nothing like having my little cousin asking me for like Balenciagas and stuff. And it’s like, ‘Come on, man! What is going on right now? You don’t have a job!’

“I was happy to get a pair of Reebok Pumps for $100, I thought that was baller. Now these kids want $1,000 shoes and that’s like months of rent.”

Danny — who’s known for his eccentric fashion sense — also argued that expensive clothing doesn’t always equate to style.

“There’s somebody out there that can go to Burlington Coat Factory and get fresher than somebody that’s just wearing all designer,” he continued.

“So it’s all about your style, it’s all about you. It ain’t about how much money you really spend on clothes. You can go thrift.”

Watch his comments at the 12:32 mark below.

Many social media channels have fueled the “fit check” trend, most notably Chris Too Smoove, who has interviewed the likes of Kanye West, Drake and Playboi Carti.

Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell and Kid Cudi have also featured on the Instagram account The People Gallery.

Another page called What Rappers Wore also breaks down the costs of each item rappers are wearing. While it mostly focuses on UK rappers such as Dave, Stormzy and Central Cee, U.S. artists 21 Savage and NLE Choppa have featured as well.

Securing an interview with Lil Baby might be beyond the means of most social media influencers, though, after the Atlanta rapper recently demanded six figures to do a “fit check.”

related review Danny Brown Rebuilds From Self-Destruction On ‘Quaranta’ November 17, 2023

The 4PF rapper was out in Las Vegas in November when he was approached by an interviewer who attempted to ask him about the cost of his outfit.

“He need to pay me $200,000 to interview me,” Baby told the camera as the interviewer attempted to get him to talk. At one point, the interviewer jokingly responded: “I got you. We’ll PayPal.”

However, the conversation didn’t progress much further than that.