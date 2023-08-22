Danny Brown has sparked hilarity by sharing a deepfake remix of Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U),” which reimagines him as the sassy Bronx rap star.

The Detroit MC uploaded the A.I.-generated video on Twitter on Sunday (August 20) along with a simple caption that read: “That n-gga a munch.”

The 15-second clip not only superimposes Danny’s face onto Ice Spice’s body in scenes from her “Munch” music video, but hears the Bruiser Brigade boss spitting her lyrics.

“You thought I was feelin’ you? (Nah)/ That n-gga a munch, n-gga a eater, he ate it for lunch/ Bitch, I’m a baddie, I get what I want/ Like, you thought I was feeling you?” the Motor City MC raps with the help of A.I. voice technology.

The remix even features Brown’s signature “check!” ad-lib, adding to the surreal hilarity of the whole thing.

Check it out below:

That nigga a munch pic.twitter.com/BiGxQynGV5 — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) August 21, 2023

Danny Brown’s tweet has since racked up over two million views and almost 35,000 likes, along with plenty of reactions from fans who either found the video hilarious or bewildering.

“Hahahaa brooooo wtf why is this so lit,” one person replied on Twitter, while another wrote: “This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen Daniel.”

“Naw but the “chheecck!” before the hook too,” someone else wrote along with several crying face emojis.

“Okay you’re just scaring everybody now,” another user added, referencing Danny’s recent joint album with JPEGMAFIA, Scaring the Hoes.

Logic also recently did his best impression of Ice Spice during a show this summer — albeit without the assistance of artificial intelligence.

A viral video of the bizarre moment, which only began circulating online last week, showed a bare-chested Logic sassily walking to the front of the stage and hitting some hip-thrusting dance moves while performing “DadBod.”

He then turned around, bent over and gyrated his buttocks, before placing his hand on his private parts à la Ice Spice’s signature move. He also put his finger in his belly button and wiggled it around before sniffing it.

The audience didn’t seem to be grossed out by the rapper’s antics though as several fans could be heard cheering in the background, while one of his band members grinned in amusement onstage.

While Danny Brown is having fun with A.I., not all of his rap counterparts are excited about the developing technology, including Ice Cube.

During an interview with Piers Morgan in July, the former N.W.A member was asked about A.I. and how it is now being used to replicate styles and personalities without any human touch. Cube, without skipping a beat, expressed that he is entirely against the concept.

“I think it’s terrible,” he said. “I think it’s gon’ make people lazier, less creative.”

He further illustrated his point by drawing a parallel with on-screen acting, adding: “Could you imagine if I decided not to do a sequel and the movie company said, ‘We have the rights to your likeness. We gon’ put you in this sequel whether you want to be or not ’cause we have the right to.’

“So now they use AI to put Ice Cube in a movie I don’t want to be in, saying things I don’t wanna say and doin’ thing I wouldn’t do, so to me, that’s terrible … or taking an artist that’s passed away and having him do a new song with lyrics that they may not agree with — it’s a slippery slope that will hurt us more than it will help us.”