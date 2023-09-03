Danny Cipriani has claimed he used to sleep with three woman a day during his golden years as a professional rugby player.

The sports star, 35, is now married to mental health campaigner Victoria Rose, 42, who he tied the knot with in 2021.

However, he has revealed in his explosive new autobiography that at the height of his fame he would have sex with multiple women daily, even organising a rendezvous to begin just after the last ended.

Writing in his memoir, Who Am I?, Danny said: ‘It’s not unusual for me to sleep with three different women in one day.’

He went on to add that these women were ‘everyone from porn stars to actresses to girls I meet at the coffee shop’, and detailed how he was ‘very disciplined with the timings, shuffling one girl out of the house just in time for the next one to turn up’.

Speaking to The Times, he explained: ‘Listen, we’re so much more powerful than our mind or body thinks. But I was very specific with how I did it, so it was three on my off days, one when I was training, and the night before a game I would have the night off. Sometimes.’

However, Danny added: ‘As much as I was having fun, it wasn’t from a happy place.

‘I probably slept with a lot of women that I shouldn’t have. But I didn’t know how just to be with a woman. All I knew was how to bring them in.’

Among these many women, he confirmed he had sex with actress Lindsay Lohan and former glamour model Katie Price.

Danny called Lindsay ‘just really sweet’, while clarifying: ‘I didn’t go out with Katie Price. But I did sleep with her.’

Danny has also opened up on his past romance with Kelly Brook, who he dated for two years between 2008 and 2010.

He told how his relationship with the radio presenter broke down after Kelly, 43, suggested he got a lap dance in a strip club and it led to the blazing row which ended with him cutting his wrists.

Speaking in his new autobiography, Danny claimed that he was drunk and the stripper ‘seemed to be doing more than dancing’.

Danny revealed he sang some cheesy lyrics and told the stripper that he planned to break up with Kelly and would be back in Sin City the next week.

However later that night, he said that the stripper told all of her friends and others in the toilets what Danny had said, including Kelly.

He claimed: ‘Kelly came out and slapped me around the face.’

Danny said that Kelly had to be ‘restrained’ by bouncers in the club but once he returned to the hospital he grabbed a piece of broken glass.

Explaining how he broke his skin with the glass, he said: ‘I just went through myself like that.

‘I felt like I just… I couldn’t express how I felt because I had so much within that I hadn’t dealt with. So that’s what I felt the route to take was.’

Danny’s autobiography Who Am I? is due to be released September 14.

To contact the Samaritans, call 116 123, email [email protected] or click here

