A FORMER shelf stacker who hated school has revealed how he went on to make more than most footballers – banking £900,000 a month.

Daniel Middleton, 31, was a “really shy” lad and never wanted to stand out from the crowd.

2 Dan Middleton started a YouTube channel which went on to earn him £900,000 a month Credit: instagram//dantdm

2 He admits he never wanted to stand out from the crowd Credit: instagram//dantdm

But while working at Tesco’s in 2012, he started a Pokemon cards YouTube channel, before focusing on Minecraft videos.

Describing the moment his channel DanTDM exploded in popularity, he told the BBC: “I think I had a million subscribers.

“At that point I was gaining 10 to 20,000 subs (subscribers) a day.

“A platform with that many eyes on it is going to make money.”

DanTDM went on to rake in 300 to 400 million hits a month at one stage.

It became the most-watched channel on YouTube with 27.7 million followers.

Adverts on his videos allowed him to amass a £25 million fortune, which eventually landed him on the Sunday Times Rich List in 2019.

Speaking of his fortunes, he told the paper his biggest pay cheque one month was an eye-watering £900,000.

But he told the BBC: “I wasn’t really using it [the money] because I was making videos, so I didn’t have time!”

Despite this, Daniel says he does have one weakness, trainers, boasting a modest collection of 15 pairs.

The online sensation, from Aldershot, Hampshire, says he hit the YouTube wave just as the video platform was growing from strength to strength.

He also says having a niche with Minecraft – which he puts story lines to – meant he became the go-to guy for fans of the hit block building game.

Now married with two young kids, who he shares with childhood sweetheart and wife of ten years Jemma, Dan has expanded his business empire.

His talks now sell out stadiums to thousands and his graphic novels and merchandise rake in bucket loads of cash.

Reflecting on his life, he says he is “very fortunate” and now plans to spend more time with his kids.