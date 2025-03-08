Daredevil: Born Again continues its run with Episode 3 set to arrive soon. The release schedule and total episodes have changed since the show’s initial development.

Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Where to Watch



Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 will be available on March 11, 2025. The episode will drop at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET. The release times in different regions are at 10 PM Brazil Time, 2 AM UK Time, 3 AM Central European Summer Time, 6:30 AM India Standard Time, 11 AM Australia and 1 PM New Zealand.

Viewers outside the United States will receive the episode after its US release. Fans in the UK, Europe, and other eastern regions will see it on March 12 due to time zone differences.

Episode Schedule



The season will follow this release schedule:



Episode 3: March 11

Episode 4: March 18

Episode 5: March 25

Episode 6: March 25

Episode 7: April 1

Episode 8: April 8

Episode 9: April 15

The season features a unique release pattern, with Episodes 5 and 6 debuting on the same day.

Storyline

Daredevil: Born Again takes place years after the Netflix series. Matt Murdock continues his work as a lawyer alongside Foggy and Karen. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk tries to leave his criminal life behind and runs for Mayor of New York. Marvel describes the story as Matt Murdock fighting for justice while Wilson Fisk follows his political ambitions. As their past identities emerge, they move toward an inevitable conflict.

FAQs

How many episodes are in Daredevil: Born Again?

The first season has nine episodes. The original plan was for 18 episodes, but the number was reduced to create a stronger narrative.

Where can I watch Daredevil: Born Again?

The series is available only on Disney Plus. A subscription is needed to access the episodes.

