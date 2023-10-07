





The Eagles don’t play the Chiefs until Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, and the two teams could face each other again in Las Vegas for the Lombardi Trophy.

Who knows what could happen over the next six weeks? But if Taylor Swift is still attending Kansas City games to support rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce, Philadelphia defensive back Darius Slay wants the pop star to stay away from Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20.

“Taylor, do not come to the game,” Slay said on his Big Play Slay podcast.

It’s not that Slay has anything against Swift. He’s not a hater. Maybe he’s even a Swiftie. His concern is that the Chiefs are 2–0 thus far with the superstar celebrity in attendance.

“Taylor Swift, she might not miss a game this year and it looks like [they’re] 2–0 with her,” Slay added. “If we play her, when we play her, I know we play them [on the road], Taylor, do not come to the game. Do not come to the game because you seem like you bring the energy of winning. So, do not come to that game.”

Slay will probably get his wish because Swift will be on the international leg of “The Eras Tour” in November. Although she could fly from Brazil to Kansas City on Nov. 20 during a short break in tour dates. If Slay and Kelce return to the Super Bowl, and Swift still has some winning energy, she would be available then.







