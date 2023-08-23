What Is dark energy?
Dark energy is the name physicists have given to the mysterious thing driving the universe’s accelerated expansion. It may be a force or a form of energy, and one piece of evidence suggests it is hidden inside black holes.
By
Adam Mann
last updated
