Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), an aspiring FBI undercover agent, gave up his ambitions to leave the reservation and resigned after exposing his corrupt boss. Recently enduring an acrimonious breakup with Manuelito, Chee now works around Arizona and the reservation as a private investigator. Meanwhile, Joe and Emma have welcomed teenage single mother Sally Growing Thunder (Elva Guerra) to live with them and help raise her infant child.

How Does Season 2 Begin?

While at the hospital, Emma is injured by a massive explosion from its parking lot, killing terminal cancer patient Emerson Charley as he attempts to access his car. Though initially assumed to be an accidental fuel line explosion, Leaphorn quickly deduces that it was the work of a bomb when investigating the scene. On the other side of town, Chee is hired by Rosemary Vines (Jeri Ryan) to recover a box stolen from her wealthy husband B.J. (John Diehl), a local business mogul who acquired the drilling site where Leaphorn lost his son after the tragedy.

Chee’s search leads him to reunite with Leaphorn, with the two men tracking down the box to a remote part of the desert where they’re attacked by a gunman named Colton Wolf. Leaphorn identifies Wolf as the bomber before he escapes while noticing that Wolf was burning the contents of the box, and is shocked that his late son’s belt buckle was included with it. Wolf proceeds to murder Emerson’s son Tomas Charley (Robert I. Mesa), nearly kills Tomas’ son Benny (Jet James Grant), and is wounded in an assassination attempt on Chee as the latter recovers in the hospital from being shot in the previous gunfight. In his escape, Wolf murders a security guard and police officer, in addition to a Navajo woman who cares for him, unaware of his murderous tendencies.

As Leaphorn studies the bombings more closely, he learns that not only was the drilling site explosion the work of a similarly crafted bomb but that Wolf was also the bomber responsible. Digging deeper, Leaphorn realizes that Wolf carried out the bombing that claimed his son under the orders of a mysterious benefactor. Pursuing Wolf into the desert, Leaphorn successfully apprehends him and brings him into police custody but not before severely breaking his wrist after jumping down a ravine as part of the chase.

Throughout the season, Wolf hires a string of private investigators to locate his long-lost mother, murdering them when they’re unsuccessful. A flashback to Wolf’s childhood reveals his mother killing his father and older sister in a violent fit before the young Wolf kills her himself. Not only does this showcase how deranged Wolf is, that he would still search for her decades later, but he maintains a metronome-like rhythm in his quiet moments to match an untended metronome in the house when he discovered his family was murdered.

Who Is Actually Behind the Bombings?

After escaping from police custody en route to a jail off the reservation, Wolf flees to his benefactor’s home, revealed to be B.J. Vines. After Wolf assures him that their connection remains a secret, Vines executes him to eliminate the last known conspirator. Four years prior, Emerson’s late brother Dylan supplied Vines with a geological report that revealed a uranium lode was located in the property where the drilling site was based. Vines hired Wolf to bomb the site and make it look like an accident to drastically lower the value of the land and make it easier for him to purchase, storing the geological report in his box along with the belt buckle as a twisted trophy.