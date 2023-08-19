DogTipper.com is reader-supported; if you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The world of Gothic literature, architecture, and history is filled with hauntingly beautiful names and concepts, many of which are perfect for goth dog names. Whether you’re a fan of Edgar Allan Poe’s macabre tales or the eerie charm of gothic cathedrals, there’s likely a name on this list that’ll resonate with you. Each name carries its own allure and depth, fitting for any mysterious and enigmatic canine companion.

Goth Names for Your Good Boy

Alaric – A ruler of all; ancient Gothic king.

– A ruler of all; ancient Gothic king. Ambrose – Immortal one; has an eerie ring to it.

– Immortal one; has an eerie ring to it. Amon – The hidden one; a deity often associated with mystique.

– The hidden one; a deity often associated with mystique. Azrael – The Angel of Death in some religious traditions (and the name of the cat in the Smurfs).

– The Angel of Death in some religious traditions (and the name of the cat in the Smurfs). Balthazar – One of the Magi; has a mysterious resonance.

– One of the Magi; has a mysterious resonance. Bane – Something causing misery or death; also a Batman villain.

– Something causing misery or death; also a Batman villain. Barnabas – Son of consolation; also associated with Barnabas Collins from “Dark Shadows.”

– Son of consolation; also associated with Barnabas Collins from “Dark Shadows.” Blade – Sharp and cutting; often associated with dark tales.

– Sharp and cutting; often associated with dark tales. Bram – As in Bram Stoker, the author of Dracula.

– As in Bram Stoker, the author of Dracula. Byron – For the romantic poet Lord Byron.

– For the romantic poet Lord Byron. Cain – Biblical first son known for committing the first murder.

– Biblical first son known for committing the first murder. Caliban – A character from Shakespeare’s “The Tempest”; represents the darker side of humanity.

– A character from Shakespeare’s “The Tempest”; represents the darker side of humanity. Damien – Associated with the movie “The Omen”; represents an ominous presence.

– Associated with the movie “The Omen”; represents an ominous presence. Dante – The author of “Inferno”; journey through hell.

– The author of “Inferno”; journey through hell. Draven – Inspired by Eric Draven from “The Crow.”

– Inspired by Eric Draven from “The Crow.” Edgar – Another nod to Edgar Allan Poe.

– Another nod to Edgar Allan Poe. Faust – Character who made a pact with the devil in German legend.

– Character who made a pact with the devil in German legend. Frost – Cold, emotionless, and sharp.

– Cold, emotionless, and sharp. Gotham – The dark and mysterious city where Batman resides.

– The dark and mysterious city where Batman resides. Grave – Representing the final resting place.

– Representing the final resting place. Hades – Greek god of the underworld.

– Greek god of the underworld. Ichabod – From “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving.

– From “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving. Igor – The hunchbacked assistant from many Gothic tales.

– The hunchbacked assistant from many Gothic tales. Jekyll – From Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde; representing duality.

– From Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde; representing duality. Lestat – The vampire from Anne Rice’s “The Vampire Chronicles.”

– The vampire from Anne Rice’s “The Vampire Chronicles.” Lucien – Meaning “light,” but it has a dark, ethereal sound.

– Meaning “light,” but it has a dark, ethereal sound. Malachi – A messenger or angel; often associated with mystery.

– A messenger or angel; often associated with mystery. Mephisto – Short for Mephistopheles; the demon from the Faust legend.

– Short for Mephistopheles; the demon from the Faust legend. Merlin – The sorcerer from Arthurian legends; one of the most popular goth dog names.

– The sorcerer from Arthurian legends; one of the most popular goth dog names. Morpheus – Greek god of dreams; also a mysterious character in “The Matrix.”

– Greek god of dreams; also a mysterious character in “The Matrix.” Nero – Ancient Roman emperor known for his tyranny.

– Ancient Roman emperor known for his tyranny. Nosferatu – Another term for a vampire; inspired by the silent horror film.

– Another term for a vampire; inspired by the silent horror film. Orion – A hunter in Greek mythology; also associated with a constellation.

– A hunter in Greek mythology; also associated with a constellation. Osiris – Egyptian god of the afterlife.

– Egyptian god of the afterlife. Pendragon – The surname of King Arthur, implying chief or leader dragon.

– The surname of King Arthur, implying chief or leader dragon. Phantom – An apparition or specter; mysterious and elusive.

– An apparition or specter; mysterious and elusive. Poe – For the master of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe.

– For the master of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe. Rasputin – The mysterious Russian monk who was hard to kill.

– The mysterious Russian monk who was hard to kill. Raven – A symbol of mystery and the supernatural.

– A symbol of mystery and the supernatural. Rougarou – A werewolf-like creature of Louisiana legend.

– A werewolf-like creature of Louisiana legend. Sable – Black; also a small carnivorous mammal.

– Black; also a small carnivorous mammal. Salem – The town known for its witch trials.

– The town known for its witch trials. Shadow – Dark image cast by something blocking the light.

– Dark image cast by something blocking the light. Specter – A ghostly apparition.

– A ghostly apparition. Thorn – Sharp, protective, and potentially harmful.

– Sharp, protective, and potentially harmful. Tristan – From the tragic love story “Tristan and Isolde.”

– From the tragic love story “Tristan and Isolde.” Umbra – Means shadow in Latin.

– Means shadow in Latin. Vargo – A name with Gothic origins meaning “wolf.”

– A name with Gothic origins meaning “wolf.” Vesper – Evening star or evening prayers; evokes mystery.

– Evening star or evening prayers; evokes mystery. Victor – As in Victor Frankenstein, the creator of the monster.

– As in Victor Frankenstein, the creator of the monster. Vlad – After Vlad the Impaler, the historical figure that inspired Dracula.

Goth Names for Your Good Girl

Amara – Eternal or cursed.

– Eternal or cursed. Aradia – A figure in folklore believed to be the queen of witches.

– A figure in folklore believed to be the queen of witches. Bathsheba – A figure from biblical tales; also associated with horror movie “The Conjuring.”

– A figure from biblical tales; also associated with horror movie “The Conjuring.” Bellatrix – Meaning “female warrior” and also a character from the Harry Potter series.

– Meaning “female warrior” and also a character from the Harry Potter series. Bianca – Means white, often associated with the spectral and ethereal.

– Means white, often associated with the spectral and ethereal. Blair – As in the “Blair Witch Project.”

– As in the “Blair Witch Project.” Carmilla – The vampire from the novella of the same name.

– The vampire from the novella of the same name. Celeste – Heavenly or ethereal.

– Heavenly or ethereal. Circe – A witch from Greek mythology.

– A witch from Greek mythology. Desdemona – A tragic figure from Shakespeare’s “Othello.”

– A tragic figure from Shakespeare’s “Othello.” Drusilla – A character from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

– A character from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Ebony – A deep black wood, symbolizing darkness.

– A deep black wood, symbolizing darkness. Elvira – The famous Mistress of the Dark.

– The famous Mistress of the Dark. Esmeralda – Means “emerald”; a mysterious figure from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

– Means “emerald”; a mysterious figure from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” Estrella – Means star; evokes a sense of dark mystery.

– Means star; evokes a sense of dark mystery. Evangeline – Means “bearer of good news” but has a haunting sound.

– Means “bearer of good news” but has a haunting sound. Griselda – Dark battle; a fitting name for a fierce dog.

– Dark battle; a fitting name for a fierce dog. Hecate – Greek goddess of magic and witchcraft.

– Greek goddess of magic and witchcraft. Ivy – A climbing plant, often associated with old, haunting buildings.

– A climbing plant, often associated with old, haunting buildings. Jade – A green gemstone associated with mystery.

– A green gemstone associated with mystery. Katrina – Pure; also linked with the legend of Sleepy Hollow.

– Pure; also linked with the legend of Sleepy Hollow. Lavinia – A tragic character from ancient Roman tales.

– A tragic character from ancient Roman tales. Leila – Night.

– Night. Lenore – From Poe’s haunting poem “The Raven.”

– From Poe’s haunting poem “The Raven.” Lilith – A powerful demon figure in mythology.

– A powerful demon figure in mythology. Luna – Meaning “moon,” representing darkness and mystery; always one of the most popular dog names.

– Meaning “moon,” representing darkness and mystery; always one of the most popular dog names. Lydia – Known from the Beetlejuice movie and means “beautiful one.”

– Known from the Beetlejuice movie and means “beautiful one.” Magdalene – One who is elevated; a biblical figure with a shroud of mystery.

– One who is elevated; a biblical figure with a shroud of mystery. Medusa – A gorgon with snakes for hair who turned people to stone with her gaze.

– A gorgon with snakes for hair who turned people to stone with her gaze. Mina – A character from “Dracula.”

– A character from “Dracula.” Morgana – Enchantress from Arthurian legends.

– Enchantress from Arthurian legends. Morrigan – Celtic goddess of war and fate.

Morticia – The matriarch from “The Addams Family.”

– The matriarch from “The Addams Family.” Narcissa – Lover of reflection, and also a character from the Harry Potter series.

– Lover of reflection, and also a character from the Harry Potter series. Nimue – Another name for the Lady of the Lake in Arthurian legends.

– Another name for the Lady of the Lake in Arthurian legends. Nocturna – Of the night.

– Of the night. Ophelia – The tragic character from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

– The tragic character from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Persephone – Queen of the underworld in Greek mythology.

– Queen of the underworld in Greek mythology. Ravenna – A twist on “raven,” implying dark and mysterious.

– A twist on “raven,” implying dark and mysterious. Rowena – Famous spear bearer; also a character from Sir Walter Scott’s novel “Ivanhoe.”

– Famous spear bearer; also a character from Sir Walter Scott’s novel “Ivanhoe.” Sabrina – Legendary princess who drowned in the River Severn; also a teenage witch.

– Legendary princess who drowned in the River Severn; also a teenage witch. Sable – Black, representing darkness.

– Black, representing darkness. Seraphina – Fiery or ardent; evokes both light and darkness.

– Fiery or ardent; evokes both light and darkness. Tabitha – Gazelle; also a witch from the TV show “Bewitched.”

– Gazelle; also a witch from the TV show “Bewitched.” Tamsin – Twin; has an old-world, mysterious sound.

– Twin; has an old-world, mysterious sound. Umbra – Shadow or shade.

– Shadow or shade. Vanessa – Butterfly; also evokes a dark and mysterious feel.

– Butterfly; also evokes a dark and mysterious feel. Vespera – Of the evening; related to “vespers” or evening prayers.

– Of the evening; related to “vespers” or evening prayers. Violet – Purple flower, often linked to mystery.

– Purple flower, often linked to mystery. Willow – Tree associated with mysticism and magic.

Unisex Gothic Dog Names

Abyss – A deep or vast chasm, representing the unknown.

– A deep or vast chasm, representing the unknown. Ash – The powdery residue left after something is burnt.

– The powdery residue left after something is burnt. Crow – A bird associated with mystery.

– A bird associated with mystery. Dusk – The darker phase of twilight, signaling the approach of night.

– The darker phase of twilight, signaling the approach of night. Echo – A sound that reverberates, returning back from a distance.

– A sound that reverberates, returning back from a distance. Eclipse – The obscuring of one celestial body by another.

– The obscuring of one celestial body by another. Ember – The smoldering remains of a fire.

– The smoldering remains of a fire. Frost – A thin layer of ice formed from atmospheric water vapor.

– A thin layer of ice formed from atmospheric water vapor. Ghost – An apparition of a person who has passed away.

– An apparition of a person who has passed away. Gloom – Partial or total darkness.

– Partial or total darkness. Hallow – Evoking the spookiness of Halloween.

– Evoking the spookiness of Halloween. Midnight – The witching hour.

– The witching hour. Mist – Fog or mist; especially one that’s so thick it obscures vision.

– Fog or mist; especially one that’s so thick it obscures vision. Misty – Full of or surrounded by mist.

– Full of or surrounded by mist. Mystic – Representing the unknown and mysterious.

– Representing the unknown and mysterious. Noire – Meaning “black” in French.

– Meaning “black” in French. Nyx – The Greek goddess of the night.

– The Greek goddess of the night. Obsidian – A dark volcanic glass known for its sharpness and dark sheen.

– A dark volcanic glass known for its sharpness and dark sheen. Onyx – A deep black gemstone.

– A deep black gemstone. Phantom – An apparition or ghostly figure.

– An apparition or ghostly figure. Raven – Another mysterious bird, often used in Gothic tales.

– Another mysterious bird, often used in Gothic tales. Reaper – One who harvests; often associated with the Grim Reaper.

– One who harvests; often associated with the Grim Reaper. Rune – Ancient symbols with mysterious meanings.

– Ancient symbols with mysterious meanings. Sable – Black, a color associated with mystery.

– Black, a color associated with mystery. Salem – The town known for its witch trials.

– The town known for its witch trials. Shadow – Perfect for a dog with a dark coat.

– Perfect for a dog with a dark coat. Storm – Representing turbulent and powerful nature.

– Representing turbulent and powerful nature. Tempest – A violent storm.

– A violent storm. Twilight – The time between day and night, often associated with the supernatural; the Twilight book series and movies.

– The time between day and night, often associated with the supernatural; the Twilight book series and movies. Wraith – A ghost or ghostly image.

Names Inspired by Literature

Dorian – From “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde.

– From “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde. Heathcliff – The brooding character from “Wuthering Heights.”

– The brooding character from “Wuthering Heights.” Carmilla – The vampire from the novella of the same name.

– The vampire from the novella of the same name. Roderick – From “The Fall of the House of Usher” by Poe.

– From “The Fall of the House of Usher” by Poe. Mina – One of Dracula’s victims.

– One of Dracula’s victims. Lestat – The vampire from Anne Rice’s “The Vampire Chronicles.”

Goth Colors

The Gothic color palette is filled with dark, rich hues, often exuding a mysterious and brooding ambiance. Drawing inspiration from these colors, here are some goth dog names that resonate with the Gothic aesthetic:

Amber – A deep yellow-orange hue, like the gemstone.

– A deep yellow-orange hue, like the gemstone. Azure – Deep, dark blue, like a moonlit sky.

– Deep, dark blue, like a moonlit sky. Burgundy – A rich dark red shade, reminiscent of red wine.

– A rich dark red shade, reminiscent of red wine. Charcoal – Gray-black, reminiscent of burnt wood.

– Gray-black, reminiscent of burnt wood. Crimson – A deep red color, like blood.

– A deep red color, like blood. Ebony – Pure black, dark as night.

– Pure black, dark as night. Emerald – A deep, rich green, like the precious gemstone.

– A deep, rich green, like the precious gemstone. Graphite – A shade of dark gray.

– A shade of dark gray. Indigo – Dark blue that’s almost black.

– Dark blue that’s almost black. Ivory – Although not dark, it’s a pale shade commonly seen in Gothic designs, especially in contrast.

– Although not dark, it’s a pale shade commonly seen in Gothic designs, especially in contrast. Jet – As in jet-black, the darkest shade of black.

– As in jet-black, the darkest shade of black. Maroon – Dark red, giving an autumnal feel.

– Dark red, giving an autumnal feel. Mauve – A pale, grayish shade of purple.

– A pale, grayish shade of purple. Midnight – The darkest time of night, a deep blue-black shade; a popular name for black dogs.

– The darkest time of night, a deep blue-black shade; a popular name for black dogs. Moss – A dark green, often with a grayish undertone.

– A dark green, often with a grayish undertone. Onyx – Black gemstone, representing the purest black.

– Black gemstone, representing the purest black. Pewter – A dark gray metal, leading to a blueish hue.

– A dark gray metal, leading to a blueish hue. Plum – Dark purple, a color that often appears in Gothic aesthetics.

– Dark purple, a color that often appears in Gothic aesthetics. Raven – Representing deep black shades.

– Representing deep black shades. Ruby – Deep red, resembling the gemstone.

– Deep red, resembling the gemstone. Sable – Another term for black but can also refer to dark brown shades.

– Another term for black but can also refer to dark brown shades. Slate – Dark grayish-blue, like old slate stone.

– Dark grayish-blue, like old slate stone. Steel – Gray-blue, like the hue of dark metal.

– Gray-blue, like the hue of dark metal. Topaz – Often referencing the darker, blue variant of the gemstone.

– Often referencing the darker, blue variant of the gemstone. Violet – A deep shade of purple, almost into blue.

Names Inspired by Architecture

Archer – Arched windows are a staple in Gothic architecture.

– Arched windows are a staple in Gothic architecture. Rose – As in the rose windows found in many Gothic cathedrals.

– As in the rose windows found in many Gothic cathedrals. Vault – Many Gothic cathedrals have ribbed vaults.

– Many Gothic cathedrals have ribbed vaults. Pinnacle – Pointed spires that grace the exteriors of Gothic buildings.

“Gothic” in Various Languages

Albanian– Gotike

Bosnian, Croatian, Latvian. Lithuanian, Slovenian– Gotika

Corsican– Goticu

Czech–Goticky

Danish, Norwegian, Swedish– Gotisk

Dutch, German–Gotisch

Estonian– Gooti

Finnish– Gotiikka

French– Gothique

Hungarian– Gotikus

Icelandic– Gotneskur

Irish– Gotach

Italian, Portuguese– Gotico

Polish– Gotyk

Romanian– Gotic

Welsh– Gothig

Whether you choose a name that evokes the melancholic beauty of Gothic literature or the towering grandeur of Gothic architecture, your pup will undoubtedly have a name with depth, history, and a touch of mystery. Whatever your choice, it will surely be as unique and special as your furry friend! 🖤🐾

