





Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens died Tuesday as a result of complications from injuries sustained in a biking accident in March. He was 66.

In March, Teevens was struck by a pickup truck going 50 miles per hour while he was attempting to cross the road on his bicycle in St. Augustine, Fla. while traveling home from a restaurant with his wife, Kirsten.

In a statement in April, Kirsten revealed that Buddy had sustained a spinal cord injury and had a leg amputated.

The Teevens family issued a statement Tuesday following his passing via the university website.

“Our family is heartbroken to inform you that our beloved ‘coach’ has peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained proved too challenging for even him to overcome,” the statement read.

“Throughout this journey, we consistently relayed the thoughts, memories, and love sent his way. Your kindness and letters of encouragement did not go unnoticed and were greatly appreciated by both Buddy and our family.”

Teevens had two stints as the head coach of Dartmouth’s football program, from 1987-91 and 2005–23. Additionally, he coached at Tulane from 1992–96, and Stanford from 2002–04.

Teevens played college football at Dartmouth, too, quarterbacking the team from 1975–78 and winning an Ivy League title in his final season.

The 66-year-old was credited for being the first Division I coach to hire a full-time female coach to his staff, and also the first to eliminate live tackling during practice as a means of reducing injuries.



