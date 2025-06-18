WASHINGTON — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an “above-normal 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.” NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says to expect between 13-19 named storms, including six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes packing sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico. NOAA says it expects the season to be above normal, “due to a confluence of factors, including continued ENSO-neutral conditions, warmer than average ocean temperatures, forecasts for weak wind shear, and the potential for higher activity from the West African Monsoon, a primary starting point for Atlantic hurricanes. All of these elements tend to favor tropical storm formation.”

In the active 2024 hurricane season, the Atlantic Basin experienced 18 named storms (tropical storms with 39-73 mph sustained winds or hurricanes with 74+ mph sustained winds). Eleven of those storms were hurricanes, tied with 1995 for the fifth highest on record. Five of those 11 hurricanes — the fourth-highest total ever — made landfall in the U.S. (Hurricanes Beryl, Debby, Francine, Helene and Milton) as the fourth-highest number of hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. during a season.

The Public Interest Network (which includes PIRG, Environment America, Frontier Group and state groups in Atlantic Coast and Gulf Coast states such as Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia) is sharing information to help contextualize the major environmental, health and consumer concerns posed by the hurricanes that will inevitably come this season.