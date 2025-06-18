WASHINGTON — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an “above-normal 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.” NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says to expect between 13-19 named storms, including six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes packing sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico. NOAA says it expects the season to be above normal, “due to a confluence of factors, including continued ENSO-neutral conditions, warmer than average ocean temperatures, forecasts for weak wind shear, and the potential for higher activity from the West African Monsoon, a primary starting point for Atlantic hurricanes. All of these elements tend to favor tropical storm formation.”
In the active 2024 hurricane season, the Atlantic Basin experienced 18 named storms (tropical storms with 39-73 mph sustained winds or hurricanes with 74+ mph sustained winds). Eleven of those storms were hurricanes, tied with 1995 for the fifth highest on record. Five of those 11 hurricanes — the fourth-highest total ever — made landfall in the U.S. (Hurricanes Beryl, Debby, Francine, Helene and Milton) as the fourth-highest number of hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. during a season.
The Public Interest Network (which includes PIRG, Environment America, Frontier Group and state groups in Atlantic Coast and Gulf Coast states such as Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia) is sharing information to help contextualize the major environmental, health and consumer concerns posed by the hurricanes that will inevitably come this season.
The following experts are available to interview either over the phone or on camera:
Mark leads The Public Interest Network’s national communications and media relations campaigns. Before joining The Public Interest Network, Mark worked at CNN for nearly 20 years, and taught writing classes for six years through the Turner Professional Development Center. Mark was the recipient of an Emmy Award, two Peabody Awards and a DuPont Award. Mark currently lives near Denver, Colo., with his wife and three children. He’s also a music fanatic who’s been lucky enough to interview many of his favorite artists.
As president of Environment America, Wendy is a leading voice for the environment in the United States. She has been quoted in major national, state and local news outlets for nearly 40 years on issues ranging from air pollution to green investing. She is also a senior vice president with The Public Interest Network. She is a founding board member of Green Corps, the field school for environmental organizers, and Green Century Funds, the nation’s first family of fossil fuel free mutual funds. Wendy started with WashPIRG, where she led campaigns to create Washington state’s model toxic waste cleanup program and to stop the nation’s first high-level nuclear waste dump site. She is a 1983 graduate of Whitman College. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and dog and hikes wherever and whenever she can.
Started on staff: 2023
B.A., University of York; M.A., University of Exeter
Jon works to elevate The Public Interest Network’s campaigns in the media. In his previous work as a communications director in book publishing, Jon collaborated with many authors focused on social change and the environment. He grew up close to Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England, and loved to climb Haytor Rocks for the panoramic views. In 2021, he spent three weeks traveling around the U.S. on Amtrak trains, witnessing the country’s incredible natural beauty. Jon lives in Chicago, where he likes playing soccer, eating party cut pizza, getting more library books than he can read, and walking around Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary by Lake Michigan.