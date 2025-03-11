

Nearly half of young Canadians surveyed in a 2022 study said they believed humanity is doomed because of climate change, while more than three-quarters said they were frightened. No wonder. [emphasis, links added]

They have grown up bombarded both by footage of natural disasters, not just in Canada but around the world, and by activists’ claims that climate change is making the planet unliveable. But that’s just wrong.

The ubiquity of phone cameras and our ability to communicate instantly — the “CNN effect” — means the media can show more weather disasters now than ever before.

But that doesn’t mean the disasters are deadlier or costlier.

As we saw in the first article in this series, deaths from climate-related disasters have dropped precipitously. On average in the 1870s, five million people a year died from such disasters.

A century ago, about half a million people a year did. In the past decade, however, the death toll worldwide was fewer than 10,000 people a year.

As the global population has more than quintupled, disaster deaths have declined 500-fold. This dramatic decline is true for all major disaster categories, including floods, flash floods, cold waves, and wind disasters, and for both rich and poor countries. But you never hear about that during disaster reporting.

Floods are the most costly and frequent Canadian disasters. But the common claim that flood costs are rising dramatically ignores the obvious fact that when a floodplain has many more houses on it than decades ago, and the houses are worth much more, then the same flood will cause a lot more damage.

We need to keep these changes in mind and measure costs in proportion to GDP. Even the UN says that’s how to measure whether cities and towns are safer.

Though peer-reviewed analysis for Canada is lacking there is plenty to draw on elsewhere. As so often, the U.S. has the most comprehensive data.

It shows that while flood costs have increased in absolute terms, that’s only because more people and property are in harm’s way. In the country’s worst year for flooding, 1913, damage exceeded two percent of GDP, though the yearly average in that era was 0.5 percent.

Today it’s less than 0.05 percent of GDP — just a tenth of what it was a century ago.

We know adaptation makes disasters much less threatening over time. Consider sea level rise, which threatens to flood coastal zones worldwide.

A much-cited study shows that at the turn of this century an average of 3.4 million people a year experienced coastal flooding, with $11 billion in annual damages. At the same time, around $13 billion, or 0.05 percent of global GDP was spent on coastal defenses.

By the end of this century, more people will be in harm’s way, and climate change could raise sea levels by as much as a meter. If we don’t improve coastal defenses, vast areas may be routinely inundated, flooding 187 million people and causing $55 trillion in annual damages, more than five percent of global GDP in 2100.

This finding does routinely make headlines.

But it ignores adaptation, which research shows will cost much less. On average, countries will avoid flood damage by spending just 0.005 percent of GDP.

Even with higher sea levels, far fewer people will be flooded — by 2100 just 15,000 people a year. Even the combined cost of adaptation and damage will be just 0.008 percent of GDP.

Enormously ambitious emissions-reduction policies costing hundreds of trillions of dollars could cut the number of people flooded at century’s end from 15,000 to about 10,000 per year.

But notice the difference: Adaptation reduces the number currently being flooded by almost 3.4 million and avoids another 184 million people being flooded annually by 2100. At best, climate policy can save just 0.005 million.

We often hear that the “world is on fire” because of climate change. New Liberal leader Mark Carney repeated that in his acceptance speech Sunday. And it’s true that in 2023 more of Canada’s surface area burned than in any year since 1970, with climate change probably partly to blame.

Even so, two points need to be kept in mind.

First, most studies projecting an increase in wildfires ignore adaptation. Humans don’t like fire and make great efforts to reduce it, which is why since 1900 humanity has seen less burned area, not more.

The data from the last century involve historical reconstruction, but since 1997 NASA satellites have tracked all significant fires.

The record shows a dramatic fall in the global burned area. Last year it was the second lowest, and in 2022 the lowest ever. And studies find that with adaptation the area burned will keep falling, even without climate action.

Second, reducing emissions is a terribly inefficient way to help.

Studies by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show that even drastic cuts in emissions would reduce the burned area only slightly this century.

Simpler, cheaper, faster policies like better forest management, prescribed fires, and cleaning out undergrowth can help much more.

The flood of disaster porn is terrifying our kids and skewing our perception, and that can only lead to bad climate policy.

Read more at Financial Post