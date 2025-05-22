flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced the launch of direct flights to Damascus starting June 1, 2025.

According to a WAM report, flights to Damascus International Airport (DAM) will operate daily from Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

“We are very pleased to be the first national carrier to resume flights to Syria after 12 years of halted operations. Damascus holds significant cultural and historical importance in the region, and we are excited to serve the city again with a direct daily service. This move highlights our commitment to supporting the United Arab Emirates’ efforts to foster regional connectivity,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai.

Damascus: One of the first flydubai destinations

Damascus was one of flydubai’s original destinations, with service first launched in June 2009—nearly 16 years ago. The decision to restart operations follows the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority’s (GCAA) announcement in April 2025 allowing the resumption of flights between the two countries.

“The relaunch of flights to Damascus will offer passengers from the UAE and across our network convenient travel options to the Syrian market. After working closely with the relevant authorities to meet all necessary operational standards, we look forward to welcoming passengers back on board just in time for the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday and peak summer travel season,” said Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai.