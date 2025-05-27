Image credit: Getty Images

The Presidential Court in UAE has announced the official sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah for the Hijri year 1446. Accordingly, Wednesday, 28 May 2025, will be the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah.

Consequently, Friday, June 6, 2025, corresponding to 10 Dhu Al Hijjah, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha, a WAM report said.

“On this occasion, we extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the Supreme Council members and rulers of the emirates; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; the people of the UAE; and the entire world. We pray to Almighty Allah to return this occasion upon our beloved nation and all people with blessings, prosperity, and joy,” the Presidential Court said in a statement.

The UAE Council for Fatwa convened on Tuesday, 29 Dhul-Qa’dah 1446 AH, corresponding to May 27, 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, to determine the sighting of the Dhu Al Hijjah moon. This meeting is part of the council’s national duties and responsibilities.

The session was chaired by Shaykh Abdullah bin Al Shaykh Al Mahfouz bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa. Attendees included Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Vice Chairman of the Council, along with other members who are experts in Islamic jurisprudence, legal studies, and astronomy.