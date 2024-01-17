Los Angeles, CA –

Dave Chappelle has done his best Biggie impression by rapping “Big Poppa” from the late rapper’s classic album Ready to Die.

Appearing at “1500 or Nothin Day” 2024 in L.A. on Monday (January 15) to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day alongside other stars such as Angela Bassett, The Isley Brothers and James Fauntleroy, Chappelle took to the stage and performed the song with a live band.

The legendary comedian also deepened his voice to imitate The Notorious B.I.G.’s distinct tone as he rapped the verses.

Watch the footage below.

This isn’t the first time that Dave Chappelle has performed one of Christopher Wallace’s classic songs. At Erykah Badu’s 45th birthday bash in 2016, the two joined together to perform a version of “Juicy” — though on this occasion, Chappelle didn’t do the impression.

Chappelle recently released his latest Netflix special titled The Dreamer.

It marked his seventh special for the streaming service and has courted more controversy for comments he made about transgender people, homosexuality and disabled people.

He also made jokes about Lil Nas X which were less offensive.

In a segment of his set that surfaced on social media, the veteran comedian playfully roasted the “Old Town Road” rapper while recalling an encounter between the two of them.

“I know a dreamer when I see one and I’ve met many powerful dreamers in my life — none more powerful than the man who calls himself Lil Nas X,” Chappelle began. “I met this n-gga at a party; I had no idea who he was.

“But the minute he walked in that party, I knew I was in his dream. Everybody in the party was another dreamer. Everyone was famous. But when that n-gga walked in, he was dressed like C-3PO. He was shining! Everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, there he is! That’s Lil Nas X!’ I didn’t know who he was.”

He continued: “For some reason, out of all them dreamers, he walked right up to me. And he said, ‘I tried to get you in my video.’ I didn’t know what the fuck he was talking about. I said, ‘What video?’

“And he just looked at me like, ‘You know what video,’ and walked away. And I watched him walk away. I said, ‘Man, this n-gga is having a very powerful dream.’”