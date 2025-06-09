



Americans preparing for retirement encounter various challenges, primarily centered on maintaining financial security and sustaining the lifestyle they envision after leaving the workforce.

Key concerns involve estimating potential Social Security payments and evaluating how much they will be able to depend on their accumulated retirement funds.

Dave Ramsey, bestselling personal finance author and radio host, offers important words for Americans on traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs and some key advice on ways to achieve a financially comfortable retirement.

💵💰Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter💰💵

Making sure retirement funds can adequately cover future expenses is a top priority for many Americans. With rising life expectancies and the uncertainty of financial markets, retirees must strategize how to extend their savings throughout their retirement years.

To build financial security, individuals wisely invest in 401(k)s, IRAs, and similar accounts while factoring in tax considerations.

Another significant concern is health care costs, which tend to increase as medical needs grow with age.

Although Medicare helps alleviate some expenses, it does not cover everything, requiring retirees to account for out-of-pocket costs such as medications, long-term care, and some additional medical services.

Related: Dave Ramsey warns Americans on Social Security

The impact of rising inflation is a significant concern, as it reduces the purchasing power of fixed retirement incomes. Many retirees worry that inflation could hinder their ability to maintain their preferred lifestyle, especially those who depend heavily on Social Security benefits.

While Social Security remains a crucial source of retirement income, relying on it entirely brings uncertainty. Questions surrounding its long-term viability, cost-of-living adjustments, and possible benefit reductions due to solvency concerns add to the financial stress many retirees face.

Recognizing these challenges, Ramsey issues a caution regarding traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs, offering Americans guidance on setting financial priorities and navigating the complexities of retirement planning.

Dave Ramsey speaks with TheStreet about personal finance issues. The bestselling author and radio host offers some financial straight talk on traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs for retirement savings. Image source: TheStreet

Dave Ramsey bluntly explains traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs

Ramsey explains that both Roth IRAs and traditional IRAs are valuable tools for retirement savings, but the key distinction lies in how they are taxed.

A Roth IRA is funded with after-tax dollars, allowing investments to grow tax-free. When retirement arrives, withdrawals from the Roth IRA remain tax-free, providing financial flexibility.

In contrast, a traditional IRA is funded with pretax money, offering an immediate tax advantage. However, when funds are withdrawn during retirement, both the contributions and their accumulated growth are subject to taxation.

“While a Roth IRA doesn’t offer any current-year tax benefits like a traditional IRA, it gives you something even better: tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals once you retire,” Ramsey wrote. “Now, that’s a sweet deal!”

More on retirement:

Dave Ramsey sounds alarm for Americans on Social Security

Scott Galloway warns Americans on 401(k), US economy threat

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary has message on Social Security, 401(k)s

Another significant difference between these accounts is the income limits. A traditional IRA has no income restrictions, meaning individuals can contribute regardless of how much they earn annually.

A Roth IRA, on the other hand, has specific eligibility requirements. In 2025, those filing as single or head of household can contribute the full amount if their gross income is below $150,000. For married couples filing jointly, the threshold is $246,000.

Related: Dave Ramsey sends strong message to Americans on 401(k)s

Dave Ramsey explains the Roth IRA five-year requirement

Once a person turns 59-and-a-half and has held their Roth IRA for at least five years, they are free to withdraw both contributions and earnings without facing taxes or penalties — an excellent advantage for retirees.

However, if one’s Roth IRA has been open for less than five years, any earnings they take out will be subject to taxes.

In 2025, the Roth IRA contribution limit remains $7,000 for those under 50, translating to a monthly contribution of $583.33 when divided over 12 months. Individuals aged 50 and older can contribute up to $8,000, which allows for monthly contributions of $666.67.

These limits require savers to plan smartly, ensuring steady growth in their retirement accounts while optimizing tax advantages, Ramsey explains.

By making consistent contributions, individuals can build financial security for their future while taking advantage of tax-free growth.

Related: Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary makes bold prediction on U.S. economy