Manchester United and England legend David Beckham has been awarded a knighthood in King Charles’ Birthday Honours list.

The accolade, awarded for his services to sport and to charity, ends Beckham’s long wait for Britain’s highest honorary title.

The Inter Miami co-owner has served as an ambassador for Unicef since 2005. He became an ambassador for King Charles’ charity, The King’s Foundation, in 2024.

“To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true,” Beckham said in a statement.

“Off the pitch I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organisations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation.

“I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do and I’m grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment. “It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I’m immensely proud and it’s such an emotional moment for me to share with my family.”

Beckham, who was appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003, earned 115 England caps, playing 59 of those games as captain. He remains the only English men’s player to score at three different World Cups, having appeared at every major tournament for the Three Lions between 1998 and 2006.

David Beckham met with King Charles at the Chelsea Flower Show in May. TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He helped United win six Premier League titles, including a famous treble success in 1999. He also played for Real Madrid during their “Galacticos” era, raised the profile of Major League Soccer by joining LA Galaxy, and enjoyed spells at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain before retiring in 2013.

He also played a part in helping London secure the hosting rights to the 2012 Olympic Games.

“Massive congratulations from everyone at United on this special achievement, Becks — you truly deserve this,” Man United wrote on social media.

Beckham has had to be patient before receiving his knighthood. He was reported to have first been put forward for a knighthood in 2011, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Reports at the time claimed HM Revenue and Customs vetoed his nomination due to his alleged involvement in a supposed tax avoidance scheme.

In 2017, several newspapers printed details of Beckham’s leaked emails in which he appeared to criticise the honours system and the honours committee. A spokesperson for the former footballer said at the time that the emails were “hacked,” “doctored” and “private.”

Beckham was not the only notable sportsperson named in the king’s honours list.

Darts prodigy Luke Littler and world No. 1 Luke Humphries both received MBEs for their services to the sport, as did former England international Rachel Daly who was a part of the country’s triumph on home soil at Euro 2022. She announced her England retirement in April 2024.

Olympic gold medal winning triathlete Alistair Brownlee earned an OBE, while British tennis legend Virginia Wade received a CBE.