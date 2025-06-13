Former England football captain David Beckham and Oscar winner Gary Oldman are among the key figures awarded knighthoods in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours list on Friday (June 13) for their contributions to sport, charity, and music, respectively. The Who singer Roger Daltrey and actor Gary Oldman also received the honour.

Beckham, who made 115 appearances for England as well as for some of the world’s most high-profile clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid, will now be known as “Sir”, and his wife Victoria, a former member of the Spice Girls pop group, will be known as Lady Beckham.

The 50-year-old, who has long been in the running for a knighthood, was appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2003, a lesser award in Britain’s honours system. Later, Victoria received the same award for services to the fashion industry.

Beckham is understood to have been on the verge of receiving a knighthood after helping London win its bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games, according to AFP. But UK authorities placed a red flag on his nomination due to his involvement in an alleged tax avoidance scheme, according to previous reports. He was subsequently cleared.

The former England captain’s knighthood is the culmination of years of efforts to transcend football and turn himself into a global icon at the intersection of sport, fashion and business.

In a statement issued to the Press Association, Beckham said, “Growing up in east London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour,” AFP reported. “I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do, and I’m grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment,” he further stated.

Roger Daltrey, Oscar winner Oldman also knighted



Daltrey, who co-founded The Who in 1964, will also take the title of sir. He has been recognised for his services to charity and music in King Charles III’s Birthday Honours list.

The 81-year-old singer has been a patron of Teenage Cancer Trust since 2000, holding fundraising concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall for more than two decades.

“It’s kind of weird, but I am deeply honoured to get this, especially for the charity for the Teenage Cancer Trust, and I accept it on their behalf, really, because this honour is really for all unsung heroes,” the “My Generation” singer told the Press Association.

“It’s a dream come true for me, but it’s especially a dream because the charity means so much,” he added.

Oldman, who won a best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in 2017’s “Darkest Hour”, also received a knighthood for his services to drama.

The 67-year-old’s films have earned over $11 billion, and his credits include the “Harry Potter” series, The “Dark Knight” Trilogy and “Air Force One”, along with cameo appearances in the sitcom “Friends” and music videos for David Bowie and Guns N’ Roses.

Stage star Elaine Page, who played Eva Peron in the first production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita”, and novelist Pat Barker have both been made dames. Barker is known for her World War I “Regeneration Trilogy”, the first book of which was turned into a Hollywood film starring Jonathan Pryce.