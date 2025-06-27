David Beckham was in the hospital recently for surgery. His wife, Victoria Beckham, posted a photo of him lying in a hospital bed with a sling on his arm. She wrote “Get well soon daddy” on the post.

David is 50 years old and looked happy in the photo, even though he was in a hospital gown and had wires connected to him. The surgery was done to fix a wrist fracture that happened 22 years ago during a 2003 football match against South Africa, as reported by Irish Star.

Doctors found an old screw in his arm

Doctors found that a screw from his old surgery had not dissolved and was still stuck in his forearm, so they had to remove it. Another photo showed Beckham at home resting with a “Get Well Soon” friendship bracelet on his wrist.

Victoria also showed boxes of Beeup, the fruit snack brand that Beckham launched earlier this month. Beckham hasn’t personally spoken about his surgery or condition on social media yet. But he did go on Instagram to congratulate Aryna Sabalenka, a famous tennis player, for joining IM8, the health supplement company he co-founded, according to the New York Time report.

Will Beckham attend the big match?

He posted a picture of them holding an Inter Miami jersey and wrote, “Welcome to the family.” It’s not confirmed if Beckham will be present at Inter Miami’s upcoming game against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup on Sunday.

The match is happening in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Lionel Messi will be playing against his old team, PSG, in that match. If Inter Miami wins, they’ll move into the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup, as reported by New York Time report.

FAQs

Q1. Why was David Beckham in the hospital?

He had wrist surgery to fix a 22-year-old injury.Q2. Will Beckham attend the Inter Miami vs PSG match?

It’s not confirmed yet due to his recovery.