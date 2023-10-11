MANCHESTER UNITED fans have told Erik ten Hag to “bring back” David de Gea and drop Andre Onana following his return to the city.

The 32-year-old is still unemployed after failing to agree a new reduced deal with the Red Devils.

3 David de Gea watched Manchester United Women in action at Leigh last night Credit: Getty

3 Fans were begging Erik ten Hag to ‘bring him back’ after his appearance yesterday Credit: Getty

Despite him winning the Golden Glove last term, United released the Spanish international on his wedding day in June and he is yet to find a new club.

Ten Hag brought in Onana, 27, from Inter Milan as a replacement, but the Cameroon ace has made a number of high-profile errors so far since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, De Gea, who was part of the last Premier League title winning side at United under Sir Alex Ferguson, returned to Manchester this week after enjoying some time with his family back in Madrid.

He teased fans with an Instagram story on Tuesday showing him sitting on his tennis court in Cheshire after heading to the North West to clear out his £3.5million property in Hale, Cheshire, that was his home for 12 years.

However, he was then spotted in the stands at Leigh Sports Village last night watching United’s Women draw 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain in the first-leg of their Champions League second round clash.

The picture of him watching him at the game soon went viral on social media, and it soon got United fans pleading with Ten Hag.

“Bring him back and drop Onana,” wrote one in response to the snap.

Another echoed that by saying “please bring him back” as another asked their Dutch boss to “bring him home”.

A fellow supporter tweeted: “Ten Hag bring him back!”

While another just simply wanted the long-serving star to get a proper send-off at the Theatre of Dreams after his “tone deaf” departure over the summer.

“Make him come to OT and do a proper farewell,” they said.

Onana has made a series of blunders in his first few weeks at the club, including a stinker last month against Bayern Munich.

He was then at fault for the penalty given in the Red Devils’ defeat to Galatasaray in their Champions League clash.

Onana’s latest howler then came against Brentford on Saturday when his flapping hands gave the Bees the lead.

De Gea has been linked with several clubs since his exit but is so far yet to agree a switch.

3 Andre Onana has made a number of blunders since his arrival at the Red Devils Credit: Getty

