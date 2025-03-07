David Hasselhoff is mourning the tragic death of his ex-wife, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff. Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, an actress and David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife, died at the age of 61 from what appears to be suicide.

The actress, best known for her roles in Baywatch and Knight Rider, has died, leaving her family and fans devastated. The ex-couple’s marriage lasted from 1989 until 2006. Hayley and Taylor Ann Hasselhoff, her daughters, are her surviving children.

How is David Hasselhoff responding?

In the wake of his ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff’s apparent suicide, David Hasselhoff has requested privacy.

The “Baywatch” star posted on X on Thursday, saying, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff.” “We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support during this trying time, but we respectfully ask for privacy as we grieve and work through this difficult period,” as quoted in a report by The Wrap.

What happened to Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff?

TMZ reports Bach-Hasselhoff died late Wednesday night after allegedly self-inflicted a gunshot wound. Her death was further verified by the Los Angeles medical examiner’s office, according to the AP.



Besides one episode of the 1997 spinoff “Baywatch Nights,” the actress is credited with 14 episodes of the television series “Baywatch” from 1991 to 2000. She also starred in several TV classics from the 1980s and 1990s, including “T.J. Hooker,” “The Fall Guy,” “Cheers,” and “Knight Rider,” in addition to Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film “Rumble Fish.” In 2011, Bach-Hasselhoff participated in the U.K. version of “Celebrity Big Brother 8.”

