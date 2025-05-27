David Hayes has high hopes for Chateauneuf making barrier 11 look insignificant when he lines up in the Class Three Seine Handicap (1,200m) at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

The Fastnet Rock gelding snapped a losing run of nine races when he blazed home to win the Class Three Parislongchamp Handicap (1,200m) three weeks ago.

From the inside draw, Luke Ferraris pinged him out into the box seat along the rail and angled out his mount as the field turned into the home straight. When asked, Chateauneuf engaged the afterburners and scorched clear by just over two lengths.

The handicapper had his say with a nine-pound rise and drawing barrier 11 is not ideal either, but Hayes is hoping another smash break could help his four-year-old overcome his car-park draw.

“He got a beautiful run from the inside gate last time, but now he’s got a wide gate and topweight,” said Hayes. “His trackwork suggests he’s held his form and his last couple of starts he’s been a fast beginner, so if Luke jumps well he’ll angle him outside the leader.

“The time before when he went to the front, his instructions were actually to go back to last, but he jumped so fast that he improvised and it was the right decision.

“If he shows that gate speed again, the 11 gate might not be as bad as it first looked. Though I’d be more concerned about the barrier than the weight he’s carrying.

“The way he’s been training lately, he’s been training like he’s an 80-rated horse.”

Hayes was given a big reason to smile on the weekend when Rubylot ran a mighty race to finish second to Voyage Bubble in the Group One Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (2,400m).

Settled towards the rear of the field, Rubylot skimmed the paint throughout under Hugh Bowman and lashed home in the final 200m to pick up the second-place cheque.

Any stamina doubts were quickly cast off and has left Hayes with plenty of options for next season, though he will be mindful who Rubylot goes up against.

“We don’t count Voyage Bubble as a local – he’s an international horse – and of the locals who ran in the QE II, we were confident he could beat them all,” said Hayes. “It was a great effort to run second to a true champion.

“We’ll go where Romantic Warrior and Voyage Bubble ain’t next season! We’ll put him away now for a well-deserved rest and he’ll be raring to go for the new season.”

And Hayes also gave a positive update on superstar sprinter Ka Ying Rising, who was last seen extending his winning sequence to 12 in a dominant Group One Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1,200m) performance on Champions Day at Sha Tin.

“Ka Ying Rising has been holidaying and going out in the paddock every day. He’s starts trotting next week, ready to peak in October,” said Hayes.

Hayes remains in contention for the trainers’ title with just 14 meetings to go before the curtain comes down, sitting five winners behind John Size.

