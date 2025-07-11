Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki made headlines last week when he said in an interview with iPolitics that humanity has lost its fight against climate change.

“We’re in deep trouble,” Suzuki told the outlet. “I’ve never said this before to the media, but it’s too late.”

Though he made it clear that he hasn’t entirely given up, Suzuki says that rather than getting caught up in trying to force change through legal, political and economic systems, we now need to focus on community action.

‘We’ve passed too many boundaries’

“I look at what the straight science says and that is that we’ve passed too many boundaries,” said Suzuki in an interview with CBC News on Monday.

“It’s going to get hotter, there’s going to be floods, and all kinds of other things that we can’t predict at this point,” he said. “As the temperature rises, even half a degree to a degree warmer, the repercussions ecologically are going to be immense.”

Suzuki says he goes by Johan Rockström’s work with the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research to define nine planetary boundaries, or safe limits for human pressure on certain critical processes.

During an interview with CBC in June about deep-sea mining , Rockström discussed how humanity is approaching tipping points when it comes to climate change.

“We have more and more scientific evidence that we are pushing these systems to the brink of potential collapse,” he said.

WATCH | What we can do to continue climate fight even as warnings grow dire: Continuing the climate change fight amid dire warnings Environmentalists like David Suzuki say not enough has been done to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. But Seth Klein with the Climate Emergency Unit says a lot can still be done if people get politics out of the way of action and develop solutions around renewable energy, high-speed rail and retrofits in public infrastructure.

Suzuki says that we passed the seventh boundary this year and are now in the extreme danger zone, noting that Rockström says we have five years to get out of it.

According to Suzuki, it’s not likely we’ll be able to pull back on these boundaries within five years.

“It’s crystal clear, we’re going to overshoot.”

For example, the 1.5 C target in global warming set by the 2015 Paris Agreement has now been surpassed.

“And that was the level we were supposed to reach by 2100,” said Suzuki, noting that we haven’t capped emissions and they continue to climb.

“At some point, you have to say, we’re not going to do it.”

Why Suzuki has given up on politics

Climate advocates have long said that one of the biggest things people can do to impact climate change is to vote, contact politicians and get involved.

But now, Suzuki says he’s changing his advice to environmental advocates. He says he hasn’t given up on finding solutions, just on waiting for governments and institutions to take meaningful action.

WATCH | Suzuki explains why he’s given up on governments solving climate crisis: David Suzuki says we’ve chosen politics and economics over the environment In an interview on CBC’s The Early Edition, environmental activist David Suzuki explained comments he made during an iPolitics interview, where he declared “humanity has lost the fight against climate change.” Suzuki said elevating economics and politics over science for decades has brought the world to a critical point.

“It’s an unpredictable world that we’re heading to, and so much of our efforts in the environmental movement have been spent on assuming that politicians are going to take the right steps,” he said.

As an example, he recalls approaching an MP at a fundraiser gala for his non-profit environmental foundation. Suzuki says he believed the MP understood the severity of the climate crisis and urged him to reach out across party lines to take action because climate change couldn’t remain political.

But he says the MP responded by saying he was worried about the next election.

“And I said, ‘Are you saying that you’re not going to do what should have been done years ago that must be done immediately because of the political possibility that you’ll lose the next election?’ ” Suzuki recalled.

“And he said, ‘Yeah, that’s politics — politics prevents you from doing the right thing.’ “

Focus on community and resilience

Having abandoned politics as a solution, Suzuki says he’s turning to community.

“Do we just give up? No,” he said. “Get together with your local block or your series of blocks and start finding out who’s going to need help in an emergency.”

Suzuki says the Kitsilano neighbourhood in Vancouver where he’s lived for 50 years is having a block party next week that he hopes will help combat the isolation and loneliness he says will be major challenges for what lies ahead.

There are other places in Canada that are also prioritizing community.

In June last year, Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor walks on the property where her house once stood and will be rebuilt. It and most other buildings in the B.C. town were destroyed in a 2021 wildfire. Today, the town’s rebuilding plans include a community hub that will be net zero and have climate resilience built in. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The town of Lytton, B.C., is still rebuilding after a 2021 wildfire destroyed most of its homes and businesses. Part of their rebuilding plan includes a Community Hub project.

“We’re calling it a hub because we plan to have a number of services within that building … and an outdoor space like a covered festival, farmers market multi-purpose space as well,” Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor told CBC News.

The community hub will be net zero and will also have climate resilience built in, with a swimming pool that can double as a water reservoir.

Suzuki says this kind of community resilience will be key.

LISTEN | How engaging with your community can help with climate anxiety: What On Earth26:32It takes a village to cope with climate anxiety Angry? Frustrated? Hopeful? However you feel, connecting with others can spark action. What On Earth’s new mental health columnist, Abhay Singh Sachal, shares tips to help you thrive. And – getting ready to snag some deals this Black Friday? Find out how the way you fill your online cart can make a difference for the planet and when going to a store IRL is the greener choice.

“Mother Nature is going to come down so hard that we’re going to have to face up to the big changes, but I’m saying to environmental groups now, ‘focus on the local community, get them to be as self-sufficient and self-reliant as you can possibly be,’ ” he said.

“The science says that we’re done for, but I’m saying at least the time that we’ve got left, let’s fight like mad to be as resilient as we can in the face of what’s coming.”