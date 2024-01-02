David Warner has made a desperate plea for the return of his baggy green after the cap was lost en route to his farewell Test at the SCG.

The Australia opener posted a heartfelt video on Instagram to say that his backpack had been lost in transit between the second Test in Melbourne and the team arriving in Sydney.

“Unfortunately someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls’ presents in there,” Warner said on Tuesday ahead of the third Test against Pakistan.

“Inside this backpack was my baggy greens. It’s sentimental to me, it’s something that I’d love to have back in my hands walking out there come this week.

“If it’s the backpack that you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won’t get into trouble.

“Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media. I’m happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens.”

Warner is set to play his 112th and final Test for Australia when they face Pakistan in the third Test at the SCG from Wednesday.

The 37-year-old opener has made 8,695 Test runs with 26 centuries including 164 in the first match of the series against Pakistan in Perth.

“Qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however they do have blind spots” Warner said.

“If you are the person, who was either working for the company driving it to and from the airport or working for Qantas and have, by chance, just wanted the backpack, I have one for [you]. I would be grateful if [these] were returned ASAP.”

The Pakistan captain, Shah Masood, encouraged Anthony Albanese to invest in the hunt for the cap.

“I think there should be a countrywide search right now from the Australian Government,” he said.

“We might need the best of detectives to get that back. Because he’s been a great ambassador and he deserves every bit of respect and every bit of celebration for his unbelievable career.

“He’s an example to openers. And just personally I love watching him bat and love watching him play.”

Australia have named an unchanged XI from the lineup that has defeated Pakistan by 360 runs and 79 runs, as they eye a clean sweep of the three-Test series.

All-rounder Cameron Green and pacer Scott Boland will again watch on with captain Pat Cummins confident that he and fast bowling partners Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood can manage the heavy load despite a short turnaround.

Australia have a nine-day gap between the end of the Pakistan series and the first Test against West Indies starting in Adelaide on 17 January.

The second Test against West Indies will start four days later at the Gabba.

Australia will play seven Tests this summer with two more to come in New Zealand from 29 February.

“Normally each summer there’s something that pops up. But all three of us are really fresh,” Cummins said about the pace bowling trio.

“Even the way this summer is spread out a bit more, there’s two Tests on, then a bit of a gap, then two Tests, then a bit of a gap, then New Zealand.

“We’ll give it a chance. It’s all gone pretty smoothly so far.”

Australia XI for third Test against Pakistan: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.