The Davis Cup might have lost some of its razzmatazz in recent years but a 13,000-strong crowd – a record for a Davis Cup tie in Britain – was treated to a high-octane finish with a fired-up Evans returning with Skupski in the doubles.

At times, there was barely anything to separate the two nations, but after nine hours of tennis it was Britain who came out on top.

Sebastien Grosjean, the France captain, also sprung a surprise by handing a Davis Cup debut to 19-year-old Fils who, at 44th in the world, is the highest-ranked teenager on the ATP Tour.

Evans was outfoxed early on by the young Frenchman, but despite being a set and a break down, he refused to reach for the panic button. He broke back to level the tie at 3-3 in the second set and as Fils’ serve began to unravel, Evans, hyping up the crowd, felt his way into the contest to the point he was almost flawless in his shotmaking.

Pinpointing deep groundstrokes that kept the Frenchman pinned on the backfoot, he clinched a crucial break in the opening game of the final set and never looked back to give Britain a 1-0 lead.

The Davis Cup might have lost some of its prestige over the years, but for Evans, who produced some gutsy passages of never-say-die tennis during both of his rubbers, the competition still holds a special place in his heart.

“For me, it was the be all and end all to play Davis Cup for my country and it still is,” said Evans, who joined an illustrious tribe of four British players to have played in 25 or more Davis Cup ties. “I’m never really a nervous person, but before the Davis Cup, when you’re waiting to play, it’s a different feeling.”

Norrie, however, did not enjoy the same fortune. Last year’s Wimbledon semi-finalist – who lost in straight sets to Stan Wawrinka last Friday – has struggled to rediscover the rich vein of form that saw him break into the world’s top 10 last year.

His double-fault at the business end of a tense third set with Umbert on match point was an apt summation of how his week – and last few months – have panned out.