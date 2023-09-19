(Action Images via Reuters)

Great Britain will play in the Davis Cup Finals last eight in Malaga this November after a dramatic victory over France.

Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points as the Manchester inspired Team GB over the line, with Andy Murray, Cam Norrie and Jack Draper joining the wild celebrations.

“It was bonkers. I don’t know what we’ve all sat through for nine hours,” British captain Leon Smith said. While Evans added: “The singles is the singles and I feel comfortable on that court, but the doubles was chaos. It’s emotional. You want to be with these guys in the finals. It’s an immensely proud moment for me and the team.” Follow the draw for the Final 8 below, where Great Britain will be joined by Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Netherlands and Serbia: