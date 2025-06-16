Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The content on this page is for information purposes only.

DayTraders.com, a trading technology company based in Las Vegas, has introduced a new platform for futures trading designed to enhance trade execution and provide traders with greater control. The platform incorporates TradingView’s charting and analytics tools to deliver a more refined trading experience.

In an official statement, the company explained that the new platform was developed to meet the rising demand for real-time insights and customizable tools within the global futures market. Named ProjectX, the platform includes advanced order types, adjustable risk controls, and extremely fast execution speeds, all accessible through a clean and efficient user interface.

DayTraders.com Aims To Empower Futures Traders With Smart Tools

Leo Riot, the Chief Technology Officer at DayTraders.com, said ProjectX was built by really listening to what futures traders need. He shared that the goal of the platform is to help traders do well by giving them strong tools, fast performance, and reliability they can count on.

ProjectX uses TradingView’s tools to give users live data and easy-to-understand charts, so they can make quick and smart decisions. It also works well on mobile devices, which means traders can stay connected to the market from almost anywhere.

The platform is made to be simple and clear to use. Traders can place trades fast and adjust their risk settings right from the screen. With options like changeable chart layouts and quick trade execution, it’s meant for both experienced and newer traders.

This launch comes at a time when trading platforms are trying to stand out by being faster and more flexible. DayTraders.com, which focuses a lot on tech and teaching traders, sees ProjectX as a solid way to keep up with what the market is asking for.

DayTraders.com Wants To Meet Trader Needs With ProjectX Expansion

DayTraders.com also mentioned it plans to keep adding new features to ProjectX, taking in feedback and suggestions directly from users. Since the futures trading world is becoming more active and competitive, the platform is reportedly built to give traders the key tools they need — like speed, control, and real-time updates.

The launch, according to the company, highlights its ongoing effort to create tools that truly support traders and keep pace with a fast-changing market environment.

Meanwhile, eToro has expanded its services in Spain by offering futures trading to new users, following the company’s public listing in the U.S. This step is said to give traders more opportunities to grow their strategies and tap into a wider range of financial products.

Futures contracts, as reported, let traders plan investments in advance with fixed end dates, adding more structure to their approach. These contracts also allow access to several markets, including oil, indices, and other commodities.