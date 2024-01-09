Daz Dillinger appears to have thrown some shade at Snoop Dogg for hanging out with The Game.

The latter uploaded a video to Instagram on Monday (January 8) of himself, Snoop, Benny The Butcher, Hit-Boy, Big Hit and Jay Worthy playing dice at the “Gin N Juice” rapper’s “compound.”

Daz, who not only featured on Snoop’s landmark debut Doggystyle but is also his cousin, reacted to the post by simply commenting: “LOL.”

It’s unclear what prompted his response, but it could have had something to do with Snoop, a former Crip, linking up with The Game, a one-time Blood. (Daz is Crip-affiliated himself.)

Tha Dogg Pound member was subsequently called out by fans in the comments section for his response, with one saying: “U can’t be this jealous lol.”

See the post below.

Just a month ago, Daz Dillinger addressed his rift with Snoop Dogg in a video posted to Instagram.

He said: “Me and Snoop been feuding for a little bit because the older cousin trying to punk the little cousin, but I’m not going for that shit ’cause I beat n-ggas up for you. You don’t beat n-ggas up for me, cuz.”

Daz also recently taunted Snoop over his relationship with Diddy, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

“Help your friend, Snoop Dogg. You were right there with him,” he said on his Instagram Stories.

Snoop himself has previously addressed their falling out, saying in 2013: “I had to cut out family members. Me and my cousin Daz fell out before. When me and him fell out it was like, I taught you everything you know. I put you in the game. And you go against me?

“But that’s what the laws of the game do. It puts you in a position to where sometimes you have to have these types of situations to see who really ‘posed to be there. This shit ain’t made for everybody. You know what I’m saying? It’s like everybody ain’t gonna be a fuckin star.”

Snoop Dogg also previously claimed that he had to convince Dr. Dre to allow Daz Dillinger to feature on “Deeez Nuuuts” from The Chronic.

“I was writing so much, Daz first song he was on, ‘Deeez Nuts’ I wrote that whole thing. ‘Cause I wanted him on the song, cause I liked his voice,” he said in a 2019 interview.

“I’m like, ‘Dre, this n-gga’s voice is hard, cuz! You gotta put him on the song.’ Dre was like, ‘Nah, n-gga. I ain’t putting him [on]!’ I had him on the chiggy-check, and Dre was like, ‘Oh, that’s hard!’ I was like, ‘That’s my lil cousin! I wrote his verse for him, and he spit that muthafucka!’”