Dazos, a company that offers a customer relationship management (CRM) platform for behavioral health organizations, has secured $25 million in Series A funding from New York-based Radian Capital.

WHAT IT DOES

The Florida-based company, founded in 2021, offers a revenue and admissions platform for the behavioral health sector. Its tools include a CRM, revenue cycle management software, marketing reports, a billing CRM and verification of benefits.

The funds will be used to speed up product development and further support its customers.

“This funding allows us to move faster on the things that matter most to our customers: expanding capabilities, reducing administrative burden, and providing high-quality care for more people,” David Farache, CEO of Dazos, said in a statement.

“We’re building a system of record for behavioral health providers that seamlessly integrates with essential clinical systems such as industry-leading EMRs, and we’re just getting started.”

MARKET SNAPSHOT

Another company in the customer relationship management space is New York-based Courier Health.

It offers biopharma commercial teams with a CRM system to understand the patient journey, analyze data, manage workflows and allow for coordination across internal and external teams.

Last year, the company scored $16.5 million in Series A funding.

Salesforce and Oracle also provide software for patient relationship management, data insights and for streamlining care coordination.