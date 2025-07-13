Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday announced the deadline until end of this month for the occupants and owners of flats at Signature View Apartments to vacate the properties for redevelopment of the site.

The authority took this decision during DDA meeting on Friday. It also announced a facilitation amount of Rs 50,000 per month for HIG flats and Rs 38,000 per month for MIG flats towards rent during the period of reconstruction.

“Given the structural assessment by IIT declaring the building unsafe and the court’s directive for demolition, priority was placed on expediting the evacuation of the complex,” the officials said.

Reportedly, the meeting was also attended by senior MCD officials. “If required, MCD may issue evacuation notices to occupants as per norms, as the structure has been classified as hazardous and dangerous,” officials said.

The authority will disconnect the electricity and water supply as the first step in the redevelopment process. Keeping in mind the onset of monsoon, DDA does not want to delay action as it would mean risking potential incidents.

The proposal stated, “If the allottees or owners do not vacate their flats before September or the month as decided by the authority, the flats will be vacated with the help of MCD in compliance with the high court’s decision.”Now, DDA has decided July end as the deadline for vacating the flats in Signature View Apartments .DDA’s proposal also stated that the authority’s vice chairman will be authorised to put an appropriate standard operating procedure (SOP) in place for the seamless implementation of the process of vacation of flats and payment of facilitation amount in lieu of rents.

