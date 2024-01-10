DDG and Halle Bailey‘s newborn baby has gotten a jump on Instagram fame with the creation of his very own account.

On Tuesday (January 9), baby Halo made his debut on the social media platform with a photo of him dripped out in an all-black Nike tracksuit.

However, fans looking to get a glimpse of the baby were in for disappointment as his face was blurred out for privacy reasons.

“Went all black nike tech today for doctor check ups… nun too crazy [baby, baby bottle emojis],” the post’s caption reads.

Halo’s bio says: “my stylist & dada @ddg run this page.. the flyest baby alive.”

Despite having already racked up over 35,000 followers since its launch, Halo’s account has been met with mixed reviews, with some feeling it’s too early for the kid to be on social media.

“Please let the baby get 3 months before posting him unless it’s to family,” commented one user, while another said: “creating a space for people that you know hate you to hate on your baby is crazy (saying this as a fan).”

Meanwhile, a third user questioned the intent behind the account given the couple’s desire to keep their baby’s face hidden: “What’s tha point in makin ah instagram for a baby who’s face yall don’t wanna show?”

DDG and Halle Bailey announced the birth of Halo this past weekend following months of speculation that the singer was pregnant.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” the Little Mermaid star wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her child’s arm, which was adorned with a gold bracelet reading “Halo.”

“Welcome to the world my halo [smiley face with hearts emoji, baby angel emoji, star emoji] the world is desperate to know you [wink emoji, crying laughing emoji, black heart emoji].”

DDG posted a slightly different angle of the photo, which he captioned: “my biggest blessing by far [baby emoji, heart emoji] son son.. never been so in love [holding back tears emoji] baby halo.”

In a vlog a few days later, the Michigan rapper opened up about his early experience with parenthood and explained why he and Halle don’t plan on showing their baby’s face to the public.

“I don’t plan on showing his face. She doesn’t plan on showing his face. It’s just too priceless,” he explained. “He’s great looking … Think of him as being the best features of us possible — that’s what he looks like. He’s a beautiful baby.”