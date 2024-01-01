DAVID DE GEA has allegedly “received transfer offers from bottom-half Premier League clubs and even considered retirement” since his Manchester United exit.

The Spanish international goalkeeper, 33, is still unemployed after failing to agree a new reduced deal with the Red Devils last summer.

1 David de Gea is still without a club following his exit from Man Utd Credit: Getty

De Gea won the Oremier League’s Golden Glove last term, but United released announced he had been released on his wedding day in June and he is yet to find a new club.

Erik Ten Hag brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan as a replacement, but the Cameroon ace has made a number of high-profile errors so far since his arrival at Old Trafford.

De Gea, who was part of the last Premier League title winning side at United under Sir Alex Ferguson, did return to Manchester in October after enjoying some time with his family back in Madrid.

That led to some fans begging Ten Hag to bring him back in place of Onana, while he has also been linked with several other teams, including Newcastle.

And even Man United legend Andy Cole urged him to join the Magpies and get back to competing for major honours recently.

However, now a fresh report from The Athletic has claimed that he HAS received an offer from an unnamed Premier League club.

They report he has had “multiple offers and enquiries, ranging from teams at the top of leagues across Europe as well as those in the bottom half of the table” since being made unemployed.

But “nothing could be agreed” and it states he “is reluctant to drop down the league” and the potential opportunity of replacing Onana at Inter had “little appeal” to him.

FREE BETS – BEST BETTING OFFERS & NEW CUSTOMER BONUSES

It then goes on to claim that De Gea has even considered hanging up his boots for good.

They wrote that he has been linked with retirement.

And further fuel was added to that as they reported that the star “has been enjoying being away from professional football” after “years under the microscope and intense pressure at United”

De Gea has spent his time off playing padel, keeping fit and running his esports team.

But with the January transfer window now open, he could soon be facing the prospect of making a big decision over his next step.

MAN UTD NEWS LIVE: Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news from Old Trafford