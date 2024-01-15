Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

De Minaur had three set points on Raonic but suddenly at 5-3, the Canadian has his route back into the set with a break point. But De Minaur holds and after one hour and 40 minutes it’s 1-1 on sets and the home flags are flying.

Jabeur beats Starodubtsewa 6-3 6-1

Etcheverry beats Murray 6-4 6-2 6-2

Preamble Murray: ‘A tough, tough way to finish.’ More Murray quotes, per PA Media: “It’s a definite possibility that will be the last time I play here. I think probably because of how the match went and everything. “While you’re playing the match, you’re obviously trying to control your emotions, focus on the points and everything. When you’re one point away from the end, you’re like, ‘I can’t believe this is over so quickly, and like this’. “In comparison to the matches that I played here last year, it’s the complete opposite feeling walking off the court. I wish I involved the crowd more. Just disappointed with the way I played and all of that stuff. (It’s a) tough, tough way to finish.” A rueful looking Andy Murray during his press conference following his first round defeat to Tomás Martín Etcheverry. Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 05.00 EST

Some Andrew Murray quotes, and it seems like it could be the end. “I have an idea of when I would probably like to finish playing. Yeah, so much of that depends on how you’re playing. The time frame for that narrows when you play and have results like today.”

Now, another Canadian is on court, and it’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will take on Dominic Thiem. This too, has the look of a five-setter. De Minaur, meanwhile, having lost the first set, is 4-2 up on Raonic in the second set.

Other news: Ugo Humbert, the 21st seed, progresses in four sets over David Goffin 6-2 7-5 5-7 6-3 to win. He celebrated with a very manly roar.

“I decided to rest a bit and concentrate on this tournament,” says Jabeur. “Last year wasn’t so good here so I was a little bit stressed. I’m a very bad tourist, basically my life is hotel here, I’m enjoying the restaurant as I love food.” Ons Jabeur signs autographs for fans after beating Yuliia Starodubtseva. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 05.03 EST

Jabeur beats Starodubtsewa 6-3 6-1 Ons Jabeur meanwhile, is having no such problems in the second set. Yulia Starodubtsewa has no answer and the second set is a breeze.

The tie-breaker is tense, too. A packed crowd roaring on their local boy – even if De Minaur is from Sydney – there’s some fist-pumping when De Minaur scrabbles to 3-3 and then 4-3. Raonic’s first serve remains too hot to handle, but he makes a mess of a clear winner when his opponent is all at sea. He crashes into the net for 4-5. But a double fault from De Minaur…oh. Then Raonic nets, and it’s set point on his serve. That’s saved by a beauty, on the very corners of the line for 6-6. And now he has a set point at 7-6 up. And then De Minaur’s second serve is out, too. Or was it his second shot? Either way, that’s the Canadian one set up. Milos Raonic fires off a forehand on his way to winning the first set against Alex de Minaur. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters Updated at 04.19 EST

Yep, De Minar v Raonic is going the distance in the first set. It’s 5-5. And a tie-break it is. Updated at 04.04 EST

Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian two-time grand slam finalist, was having a few problems with Yulia Starodubtsewa, a 17-year-old from Ukraine but has just taken the first set 6-4 in the Margaret Court Arena. Ons Jabeur stretches to make a forehand return on the baseline, as she takes the first set against Yuliia Starodubtseva. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images Updated at 03.56 EST

Alex De Minaur versus Milos Raonic – Australia v Canada – is on at the Rod Laver Arena and it looks likely to go long. Raonic is a huge server, and that asks an awful lot of the local lad. It goes with serve in the first set: 3-4. Updated at 03.45 EST

Here’s the sad story of the day, with more details to follow.

As for Murray, let’s see what else we hear from him today. He’ll be doing a press conference, and we’ll bring you the key quotes. And as for plucky Brits, it’s two defeats from two, with Jodie Burrage losing yesterday. That was only his second opening-round defeat at the Australian Open in 16 years. The five-time finalist, his only other defeat in the first round since 2008 came five years ago in an emotional five-setter against Roberto Bautista Agut after Murray had revealed the extent of his hip problems. That was the night it was widely reported his career was over. It wasn’t. But he’s never been the same player since. Andy Murray reacts during his defeat to Tomás Martín Etcheverry. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images Updated at 03.49 EST

Etcheverry says the first set, all 61 minutes of it was the key. “I saw the clock, a long battle, I know it’s bad for me, and I tried to focus on my game. I want to keep going and improve my game.” He is polite enough to call Murray “a legend”.

Etcheverry beats Murray 6-4 6-2 6-2 The Argentinian was just too good for Murray, whose fitness was not there. It’s five years since it was declared that Murray was finished and would retire. Those questions will be ringing out now. Tomás Martín Etcheverry shakes hands with Andy Murray after winning their first round match. Photograph: James Ross/AAP Updated at 03.47 EST